First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church will meet on Dec. 27 to hear about God’s plan for his people from Jeremiah 29: 4-14.
Then in 2021, the church will start a new series concerning God’s mission titled “Blessed to be a Blessing.”
All services can be viewed on Facebook livestreaming Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at First EPC Kokomo.
Check out the webpage at www.firstepc.com.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Morning Star Church
Rediscover Christmas this Sunday at Morning Star Church in-person or on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday’s message is “Finding LOVE in Our Differences.”
Morning Star Church is located at 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. Visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Faithful Living and Fulfilled Joy” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. The sermon is based on Luke 2:22-40.
There will be on-line worship at NewBeginningsChristianFellowshipYouTubeChannel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Looking for Jesus.” The church building, at 737 N. 600 East, will be open, with social distancing precautions in place, and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online, at www.curtisvillecc.com .
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
