Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
The December Gospel Hour, which had been scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
First Church of the Nazarene
Congregants of Kokomo First Nazarene have sponsored 16 local children of prisoners through Angel Tree. The children will be attending the church service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Then there will be a Christmas celebration for them at 12:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has a series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirt.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering door 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available any time after the livestream.
First Friends Meeting
An American Red Cross Blood Drive is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Morning Star Church
Due to the increase in COVID cases, Morning Star Church will go completely virtual this Sunday. Watch the service on FaceBook or YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The church will be kicking off a Christmas series titled “Rediscover Christmas.” This Sunday’s sermon is “Finding Hope in Our Uncertanities.”
For more information, visit www.mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Driven by a Holy Vision” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
On this second Sunday in Advent, the focus will be on the unconditional love of God and the Scripture will be 11 Peter 3:8-18.
There also will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship You Tube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us)
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765- 776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
South Side Christian Church
The church, 201 E. Markland Ave., will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent, Dec. 6, with a service titled “Wait with Expectation.” Worship service starts at 10 a.m.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “Have You Heard the News?” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The church building, at 737 N. 600 East, will be open, with social distancing precautions in place, and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online, at www.curtisvillecc.com .
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.