Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
The Calvary music team is planning “A Christmas in Song” at 6 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard. Learn how several beloved Christmas carols have been handed down and hear them performed in traditional style by Pam England, Dusty Bowser and Melissa Campos.
The church’s Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday.
First Friends Meeting
The church’s Christmas Eve service will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
The church will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
The church will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The dinner will be a fundraiser for Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM).
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 eat for $3.50 and children younger than 3 years eat free.
Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 765-453-9490.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
The church, 611 E. Jackson St., has announced its schedule for December.
The eighth annual Children’s Christmas Program will be 5 p.m. today; the annual Christmas Day Celebration will be at 10:30 a.m.; and the Watch Night Celebration will be 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information on the services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Morning Star Church
A Christmas Eve service will be 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church, 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be taken.
The menu includes pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits, and sausage gravy.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
A Christmas concert will be at 5 p.m. today. Everyone is encouraged to wear a favorite sweater to the services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Come as you are for the 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. worship service Dec. 29. On Dec. 31, game night will be at 8 p.m., followed by a Watch Night New Year’s Eve Service at 10 p.m.
South Side Christian Church
The church is celebrating the fourth Sunday of Advent with a “Service of Love” at 10 a.m. at 201 E. Markland Ave.
The Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a “Service of Song,” featuring soloists Karlie Burkhart and Russ Hawkins.
Southview Church
Pastor Brent L. Oliver invites everyone to a service at 5 p.m. Dec. 29 to hear George Whitten. He will present a fresh perspective on the everyday happenings in Israel.
Whitten is the founder of Worthy Network, a Christian organization based in Israel with global outreach to more than 120 countries on a daily basis. Whitten and his family live in southern Israel near the Dead Sea, and he runs Worthy News and ministers full time to spiritually hungry people in the region.
Southview Church is located at 955 E. 400 South, approximately 1 mile east of Indiana 931 on Indiana 26. Call the church at 765-453-4409 for more information.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be parked in the Martino’s Italian Villa parking lot, 1929 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31. The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
All blood types are needed, especially type O. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or simply stopping by the Bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
First Baptist Church of Young America
The church will have a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. today at the church, 1451 Mill St. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Biscuits and gravy, omelets, scrambled eggs, ham, hash browns, fruit, and pancakes will be available. There will be milk, orange juice, and coffee.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Savior In a Manger” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400 or visit www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.