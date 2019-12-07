Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The 19th annual Holiday Cookie Walk, sponsored by Women in Ministry of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will be 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
Customers will be able to walk through Fellowship Hall and fill a box for $10 from selections of fresh homemade cookies and candies for holiday gatherings, including a table of goodies for customers with special dietary needs.
All proceeds will help to fund the church’s mission programs. The public is welcome.
First Friends Meeting
The church will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
The church, 611 E. Jackson St., has announced its schedule for December.
The eighth annual Children’s Christmas Program will be 5 p.m. Dec. 21; the annual Christmas Day Celebration will be at 10:30 a.m.; and the Watch Night Celebration will be 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information on the services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
In His Image
A country breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. today at the church, 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The meal will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
Call 765-4527889 for carry-outs.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The 10th annual Christmas at Zion program (featuring choir, orchestra, and handbells) will be 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at 5051 E. 400 North. The program will feature Christmas favorites old and new. Doors open at 2 p.m. A freewill offering will be received.
Meridian Street Christian Church
Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown, will present its 23rd annual “Carols by Candlelight” concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
The program will feature Kerry Ellison, Sally Duke and Cami Shrock.
Morning Star Church
The church invites the community to a joint Christmas performance by The Children’s Christian Academy and the Morning Star Kids titled “The Light Has Come” from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Trusting the God Who Leads” is the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message on this second Sunday in Advent. The service will be at 10 a.m. at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The message, based on Scripture, will emphasize that the key to our relationship with God is faith. There will be an Encounter Service on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the church.
For more information, contact Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
A Sunday School Christmas Program is planned for 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the activity center at the church, 818 Apperson Way N. Worship will be at 8 and 11 a.m.
A Candlelight Outreach Service for anyone needing hope, healing and renewal will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those who have lost loved ones are especially encouraged to attend.
South Side Christian Church
The church will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with a “Service of Peace” during the 10 a.m. worship service. South Side is located at 201 E. Markland Av.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be parked in the Martino’s Italian Villa parking lot, 1929 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31. The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
All blood types are needed, especially type O. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or simply stopping by the Bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and they are being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
Cass County
Center United Methodist Church
Doug Anderson will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1475 E. 1125 South, 2 miles north of Young America.
Anderson was an original member of the award-winning group Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. He was voted 2012 Male Vocalist of the Year and was winner of the 2012 Dove Award. In addition to his solo career, he sings with Cana’s Voice.
For more information, call 765-434-8923 or 574-859-4501.
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Humble Yourself” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, 4 miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400 or visit www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org.
