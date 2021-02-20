Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, but the service was also simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Morning Star Church
“Learning to Love Well” will be the sermon topic at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2900 E. Markland Ave. The sermon is part of an ongoing series titled “Revolutionary Living.” Services are in person or on Facebook.
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“It’s Time to Prepare Our Lives for Our Great High Priest” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Hebrews 9:11-28.
There will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will host a furniture-only rummage sale on Saturday, Feb. 27. The sale will last from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. Items will include bedframes, mattresses, couches, recliners, miscellaneous tables, dressers and some electronics.
Masks will be required, and the entrance will be through the south doors. For questions, call 765-457-9357.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
At 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will sell quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans as a fundraiser for Joy Circle. Chicken or beef and noodles will be $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides will be $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The church is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road in Kokomo.
The inside of the church will not be open, and preorders will not be available. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-thru style, on a first come, first served basis. Stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken.
Curtisville Christian ChurchThis Sunday, Feb. 21, at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Jesus – Ruler over the Kings of the Earth,” from Revelation 1. The church will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 E. in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
