Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.