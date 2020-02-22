Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Kokomo Handball Festival
Local churches will come together at 5:30 p.m. March 7 for the annual Kokomo Handbell Festival at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road.
The director will be Dr. Eva Kwan, assistant professor of music education at Taylor University. Participating churches are First Christian Church, First Friends Meeting, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Shiloh United Methodist Church and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Kwan held faculty positions at Heidelberg University, Georgia Southern University and the University of Rhode Island before joining the Taylor faculty. She taught general music and choirs in New Jersey after completing her master’s degree at Westminster Choir College, and has conducted and performed with choral ensembles in Hong Kong, Vienna and the United States.
At Taylor, her research interest focuses on students’ motivation and participation in vocal/choral music; music teacher preparation; and multicultural music in the music curriculum.
Calvary Baptist Church
After a brief hiatus, modern worship is back at Calvary Baptist Church. The modern worship band is now called “Covered” and its next service will be 6:03 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard. There will be music and a message.
Contact the church at 765-453-3159. Check here for videos: http://www. cbckokomo.org/modern-worship-service.html.
Livin Forgivin, a southern gospel-style trio based in Lafayette, will perform at 4 p.m. March 1. A freewill offering will be taken.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastors from the church will be in the meeting room at Big Ben Coffee, 1230 W. Jefferson St., from 6 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, to offer a time for self-reflection. The church will provide a personal devotion, and those who visit may choose to have the imposition of ashes on the forehead (in the sign of the cross) before heading off to work, school or whatever the day holds.
First Friends Meeting
A chicken or beef and noodle dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meridian Street Christian Church
A guest from Kokomo Urban Outreach will be the speaker for a ladies’ tea at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 205 N. Meridian St.
All are welcome at the free event. For more information, call 765-628-7105.
Morning Star Church
“Real Jesus. Messy people. Changed lives” will be the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Getting What You Want vs. Wanting What You Get” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School.
Learn about how people are being shaped and misshaped by the consumer world in which they live. Gather to hear the Alternative Voice that can transform and lead us out of a consumer lifestyle into a life of wanting what we ultimately get.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
The church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 14 at 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items are pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
Curtisville Christian Church
“Like an Angel of Light” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
