Calvary Baptist Church
Branded Bluegrass will be featured during Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Branded Bluegrass is a band from central Indiana with a catalog of music deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass and gospel, with a flair for some contemporary bluegrass, classic country and even a little bit of rock and roll.
First Friends Meeting
A chicken or beef and noodle dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morning Star Church
The sermon series “Jesus Has Entered the Building” is beginning at the church. The service is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sundays at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“When Love Shines in a Dark World” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will remind us that the transforming power of the Good News of Jesus Christ still shines today in those who truly follow him. There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
The church, 5741 W. 200 North, will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. today. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items include pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy.
St. Patrick Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by either visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
“How Do We Love?” will be presented by the Rev. Beverly Seese at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St.
Our covenant, recited at every Sunday service, reminds us that “Love is the spirit of this church.” Shakespeare wrote that, “Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind. And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.” How do we love, with eyes, mind, spirit, heart, action?
Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Anoka United Methodist Church
The church will serve a breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Proceeds go to Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.
The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, french toast, coffee, milk, and orange Juice.
Curtisville Christian Church
“A Cheerful Giver” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
