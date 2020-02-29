Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Kokomo Handbell Festival
Local churches will come together at 5:30 p.m. March 7 for the annual Kokomo Handbell Festival at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road.
The director will be Dr. Eva Kwan, assistant professor of music education at Taylor University. Participating churches are First Christian Church, First Friends Meeting, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Shiloh United Methodist Church and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Kwan held faculty positions at Heidelberg University, Georgia Southern University and the University of Rhode Island before joining the Taylor faculty. She taught general music and choirs in New Jersey after completing her master’s degree at Westminster Choir College, and has conducted and performed with choral ensembles in Hong Kong, Vienna and the United States.
At Taylor, her research interest focuses on students’ motivation and participation in vocal/choral music; music teacher preparation; and multicultural music in the music curriculum.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. March 5 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Appointments may be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
A chicken or beef and noodle dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the church. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
Calvary Baptist Church
Livin Forgivin, a southern gospel-style trio based in Lafayette, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1967 W. Boulevard. A freewill offering will be taken.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The public is invited to the installation of Pastor Joyce Harris as senior pastor and Pastor Jerry Van Auken as associate pastor at 9:30 a.m. March 8 at 2000 W. Jefferson St.
The Rev. Dr. David Brown, stated clerk of the EPC Midwest Presbytery, will be the guest preacher. There will be special music with instruments, choir and praise team. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
Morning Star Church
“Stewards R Us: The Myth of Ownership” will be the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Victory in Jesus” is the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will explain that Jesus, the captain of our salvation, has led the way for all men to come back to God. In Jesus, we can be delivered from sin’s penalty.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
The church will host the 34th annual School of Methods Christian Enrichment Institute from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 through 19 at 818 Apperson Way N.
This year’s theme is “Bright Lights,” and the objectives are to give opportunity to all generations to grow spiritually and strengthen commitments to the cause of Christ while providing training and experiences for leaders to grow.
The cost to attend is $10, which covers course materials. In addition to adults, there will be classes available for children and teens. Deadline to register is March 8.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
The church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 14 at 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items are pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Rev. Joel Tishken, of Richmond, Indiana, will speak on “Embracing Paradox” at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St.
Tishken will explore the question of whether we should abandon our binary categorizations. Guests are welcome.
For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
“A Thorn in the Flesh” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about 4 miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
