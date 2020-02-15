Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastors from the church will be in the meeting room at Big Ben Coffee, 1230 W. Jefferson St., from 6 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, to offer a time for self-reflection. The church will provide a personal devotion, and those who visit may choose to have the imposition of ashes on the forehead (in the sign of the cross) before heading off to work, school or whatever the day holds.
First Friends Meeting
A chicken or beef and noodle dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for Children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morning Star Church
The sermon series “Jesus Has Entered the Building” is underway at the church. The service is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sundays at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Only Kingdom Worth Seeking” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The sermon will explain that of all the rulers of the world and kingdoms past, present, and future, there is only one worth seeking.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
For more information, call Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by either visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
Straitgate House of Prayer
An appreciation celebration for Mother Willa Mae Arnett will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 312 E. North St. A dinner will be served. Worship is 11 a.m.
For more information, call 765-438-8839.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Brad Nelson will speak on two topics that have had an outsized influence on his life, “Fooled by Randomness,” by Wall Street trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb, and the “Power of Myth,” by author Joseph Campbell. The service will be 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St.
Nelson is a former U.S. Navy officer. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Anoka United Methodist Church
The church will serve a breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. today. Proceeds go to Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.
The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, french toast, coffee, milk, and orange Juice.
First Baptist Church of Young America
A community breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. today at the church, 1451 Mill St.
The church will have biscuits and gravy, omelets, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit, pancakes, milk, orange juice, and coffee, all for a freewill donation.
Curtisville Christian Church
“The Weapons of Our Warfare” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
