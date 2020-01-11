Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
Branded Bluegrass will be featured during Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Branded Bluegrass is a band from central Indiana with a catalog of music deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass and gospel, with a flair for some contemporary bluegrass, classic country and even a little bit of rock and roll.
First Friends Meeting
The church will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today at 1801 W. Zartman Road. The dinner will be a fundraiser for Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM).
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 eat for $3.50 and children younger than 3 years eat free.
Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Judson Road Baptist Church
The church, 2006 W. Judson Road, will sponsor a chili supper and bake sale from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Freewill donations of diapers, wipes, baby cream or money would be appreciated.
Proceeds will go to the Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center.
Morning Star Church
The church will begin a new sermon series, “20/20 Vision,” from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Leaving the Nets That We Hold or Hold Us” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will be a time of worship when we seek the Lord and his calling to follow him. Be encouraged to start toward or come back to the King of Kings with others seeking to be his faithful people.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. today at the church, 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be taken.
The menu includes pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits, and sausage gravy.
Curtisville Christian Church
“God Guarantees a Win” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.