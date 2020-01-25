Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, is having a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Branded Bluegrass will be featured during Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Branded Bluegrass is a band from central Indiana with a catalog of music deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass and gospel, with a flair for some contemporary bluegrass, classic country and even a little bit of rock and roll.
Morning Star Church
The sermon series “20/20 Vision” is underway at the church. The service is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sundays at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“This is Not a ‘Grit Your Teeth’ and ‘Just White Knuckle It’ Religion” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The sermon will explain the big difference between just keeping rules and having a relationship grounded in the promise of love, loyalty, and commitment — no matter what.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
For more information, call Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by either visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
The Reformation Faith Ministries Church
The congregation will mark the sixth anniversary of its founding with services at 5 p.m. today and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 1300 S. Courtland Ave.
Guest speaker will be Apostle Dr. Oscar J. Dowdell-Underwood of Destiny Dome Embassy at Cathedral of Praise Ministries International in Fort Wayne. He is the founder and superintendent of the Cornerstone Christian College Preparatory Day and High School International and founder and president of Cornerstone Christian Bible College International.
Pastor Antonio Stewart will deliver a sermon at the 10:45 a.m. service Jan. 26.
Curtisville Christian Church
“Now is the Time for Holiness” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
