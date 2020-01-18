Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
The Reformation Faith Ministries Church
The congregation will mark the sixth anniversary of its founding with services at 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 10:45 a.m. Jan. 26 at 1300 S. Courtland Ave.
Guest speaker will be Apostle Dr. Oscar J. Dowdell-Underwood of Destiny Dome Embassy at Cathedral of Praise Ministries International in Fort Wayne. He is the founder and superintendent of the Cornerstone Christian College Preparatory Day and High School International and founder and president of Cornerstone Christian Bible College International.
Pastor Antonio Stewart will deliver a sermon at the 10:45 a.m. service Jan. 26.
Calvary Baptist Church
Branded Bluegrass will be featured during Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Branded Bluegrass is a band from central Indiana with a catalog of music deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass and gospel, with a flair for some contemporary bluegrass, classic country and even a little bit of rock and roll.
Judson Road Christian Church
The church, 2006 W. Judson Road, will sponsor a chili supper and bake sale from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Freewill donations of diapers, wipes, baby cream or money would be appreciated.
Proceeds will go to the Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center.
Morning Star Church
The church has begun a new sermon series, “20/20 Vision,” from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Call to ‘Be’ Real” (in attitude and action) will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. Its focus will be “no matter who you are, or what your circumstances, there is One who can make all the difference in your life. Because of him, you can truly live a life of faith, hope, and love.”
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
“The Veil of Pride” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
Young America First Baptist Church
The church, 1451 Mill St., will sponsor its monthly community breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. today.
The church will serve biscuits and gravy, omelets, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit, and pancakes. There will be milk, orange juice, and coffee. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.