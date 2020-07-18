Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will host its first-ever “By the Box” Clearance Sale from noon to 6 p.m. July 31 under the pavilion. The church is clearing out items to make room for its regular rummage sale later. Boxes are priced at $2 to $7. Proceeds benefit missions.
In His Image
The church will serve a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be taken, and carry-outs will be available.
Included on the menu are sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice, and coffee.
Kokomo Southview Church
Pastor Keith Taylor will be the guest speaker at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 955 E. 400 South.
Taylor has been a leading minister in revival for the past several years at Cross Tabernacle Church in Terre Haute, Indiana, and around the world. Miracles, healings, and breakthroughs have been reported with his ministry.
Meridian Street Christian Church
Dave Turner, of Dave Turner’s Antiques Appraisal Fair, will be the speaker for a ladies’ tea at 2 p.m. July 28 at the church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. All are welcome at the free event.
For more information, call 765-628-7105.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
The church also has returned to its building at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The sermon theme for the service at 10 a.m. Sunday is “Navigating a World of Wheat and Weeds,” and is based on Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43. The church is located at 1900 S. Berkley Road.
There will be an online worship time at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “Nothing to Lose,” from II Kings 6-7, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. (There will be no adult Sunday school.)
The sermon is also planned to be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s new website: www.curtisvillecc.com . Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and masks are still available. Call 765-623-4400 for more information or to request prayer.
