Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Church of the Nazarene
The church, 2734 S. Washington St., will host a large rummage sale to raise money for ministry work in Latacunga, Ecuador.
The indoor sale will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 8 a.m. to noon July 11 at the church.
Congregants have donated clothing, furniture, toys, household items, and many other things. There also will be a bake sale.
For more information, go to kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church announces the hiring of the next director of worship and music, Nathaniel Olsen. Nate will start Tuesday and will be present to lead worship July 12 (9:30 service in person, and live streaming on “First EPC Kokomo” FaceBook live.)
Nate is married to Rachel and has two girls, ages 8 and 6.
He comes with over eight years of church musician leadership experience and a heart for congregational worship through sacred and contemporary music, using hymns, worship songs, music ensembles, drama, scripture and prayerful meditation. Most recently, he was the director of music ministries at Knox Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Nate is an accomplished singer, violinist, choral director and has worked with bell choirs.
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will continue its sermon series on Nehemiah at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Go to First EPC Kokomo Facebook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans on starting at 4 p.m. July 11, with curbside pick-up only. There will be no pre-orders and food will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-through style, at the main entrance. The church building will not be open.
The sale is a fundraiser for the youth group.
Kokomo Southview Church
Pastor Keith Taylor will be the guest speaker at 5 p.m. July 19 at the church, 955 E. 400 South.
Taylor has been a leading minister in revival for the past several years at Cross Tabernacle Church in Terre Haute, Indiana, and around the world. Miracles, healings, and breakthroughs have been reported with his ministry.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
The church also has returned to its building at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The theme at 10 a.m. Sunday is “Following Jesus Is Not a Game,” based on Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30. The church is located at 1900 S. Berkley Road. There will be an online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page on the Website (www.nbcf.us).
Those who have questions or are in need of prayer may contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “How to Save a Nation” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. (There will be no adult Sunday school.)
The sermon is also planned to be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s new website: www.curtisvillecc.com. Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and masks are still available. Call 765-623-4400 for more information or to request prayer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.