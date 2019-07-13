Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
The Dodrill Family will perform for Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The Dodrills have a passion for spreading the Gospel of the Cross through music. Their mission is to provide, through music and testimony, a worship service for the Christian and an evangelistic service for the unsaved.
Contact the church at 765-453-3159 or cbc.office@comcast.net. The website is cbckokomo.org.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2018–2019 Music at Christ concert series continues at 3401 South Dixon Road with a special performance during the 11 a.m. worship service Aug. 4. Two handbell solo pieces will be presented by Olesya Savinkova, who is from Russia. She now serves as minister of music at Servants of Christ Lutheran Church, Indianapolis.
First Friends Meeting
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Walk-ins are welcome or donors may visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
On July 21 at 4 p.m., the church, 611 E. Jackson St., will celebrate its 47th church anniversary. The anniversary theme is “ELEVATE!” The guest speaker will be Superintendent Tom Glenn, lead pastor of the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center Church of God in Christ, Indianapolis.
On July 28 at 10:30 a.m., during the worship celebration, Fountain of Life will host an appreciation celebration in honor of Benjamin David Hicks I, a keyboardist and percussionist at the local church. Any gifts given to him by check should be made out to Benjamin D. Hicks. Everyone is invited.
For more information on any of the Fountain of Life services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
The church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd., has opened The Shepherd’s Closet to offer free new, gently-used, clean clothing for all ages, men, women and children. There also will be shoes and purses.
The closet is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Monday of each month.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star will continue its sermon series “TRANSFORMED -- What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
It will explain how God’s Word is the only answer that promises to transform lives from the inside out … spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, relationally, financially, and vocationally.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Nicodemus: Mr. Know-It-All Learns a Lesson” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The sermon is part of a theme: “Unsuspecting Characters in God’s Eternal Story,” and will be based on John 3:1-20. Learn what is real and lasting.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Cass County
Life Gate Church
Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist best known as the tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.
Many of the songs featured during the Aug. 4 program are included on Phelps’ new release, “Hymnal.” They include “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In the Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Event information may be obtained by calling 574-722-5282 or visiting www.davidphelps.com. Ticket information is also available by calling 800-965-9324 or www.itickets.com.
Young America First Baptist Church
The church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. July 20 at 1451 Mill St. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Terry Darland and Dana Elzbeck, who recently lost their home in Lincoln due to a fire.
The church will serve biscuits and gravy, omelets, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, hash browns, fruit, pancakes, milk, orange juice, and coffee. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Grant County
Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center
The Northmen will present the 10th annual Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention at the church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion. Programs will be 5 p.m. Aug. 1, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 2, and noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
More than 40 Christian music artists from the United States and Canada will participate.
For more information, call Cathy Godsey at 260-348-5164.
Miami County
Salem Christian Church
The church, 531 E. 500 South, Peru, will celebrate and honor Pastor John Rhodes as he retires from the pulpit July 28 after 54 years in the ministry, the last 15 years at Salem. Rhodes also served 18 years as senior pastor at Upper Deer Creek Church in Cass County.
A reception in his honor will be 2 to 6 p.m. July 28 at Cross America, located on Indiana 931 in Kokomo. There will be special music and sharing time at 4:30 p.m. Visitors may enter through the eastside doors.
For more information, contact Salem Christian Church at 765-473-6044.
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Discovery of Joy” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building, and other resources, can be found at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org .
Heartland Church
Heartland, 3611 N. Indiana 19, Sharpsville, will sponsor a car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Registration is 9 a.m. to noon and costs $10. A silent auction and bake sale also are planned.
Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. for best of show, top 10, pastor’s choice, best motorcycle, best truck, best “under construction,” best original patina, best tractor, and best “29 and younger.”
The event will benefit the Heartland Church building fund.
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
“TRANSFORMED -- What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” is the sermon series underway at the church, 208 S. West St.
