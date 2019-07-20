Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2018–2019 Music at Christ concert series continues at 3401 South Dixon Road with a special performance during the 11 a.m. worship service Aug. 4. Two handbell solo pieces will be presented by Olesya Savinkova, who is from Russia. She now serves as minister of music at Servants of Christ Lutheran Church, Indianapolis.
Citadel of Faith Ministry
The church, 224 E. Main St., will have a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
Proceeds will go to church renovation.
First Friends Meeting
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Walk-ins are welcome or donors may visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
At 4 p.m. Sunday, the church, 611 E. Jackson St., will celebrate its 47th church anniversary. The anniversary theme is “ELEVATE!” The guest speaker will be Superintendent Tom Glenn, lead pastor of the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center Church of God in Christ, Indianapolis.
On July 28 at 10:30 a.m., during the worship celebration, Fountain of Life will host an appreciation celebration in honor of Benjamin David Hicks I, a keyboardist and percussionist at the local church. Any gifts given to him by check should be made out to Benjamin D. Hicks. Everyone is invited.
For more information on any of the Fountain of Life services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
The church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd., has opened The Shepherd’s Closet to offer free new, gently-used, clean clothing for all ages, men, women and children. There also will be shoes and purses.
The closet is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Monday of each month.
In His Image
The church will serve a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at 2940 E. 50 North.
Items on the menu are sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
Freewill offerings will be accepted, and carry-outs will be available. Call 765-452-7889.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star will continue its sermon series “TRANSFORMED -- What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
It will explain how God’s Word is the only answer that promises to transform lives from the inside out … spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, relationally, financially, and vocationally.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Bathsheba: A Lady Given a Raw Deal” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The message will be based on 1 Samuel 11 and is a part of a theme, “Unsuspecting Characters in God’s Eternal Story.” It will bring help, hope, and healing to your life.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Sycamore Friends Church
The church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown, is selling Sechler Pickles as a fundraiser to purchase a phone tree system for the church that notifies members about prayer requests and events.
Several varieties of pickles are available, including sweet and dill pickles, flavored pickles, pickles mixed with onion and cauliflower. There are two sizes, 16-ounce and half-gallon. Prices vary.
Orders will be accepted until Aug. 4 and may be placed by calling Gloria Reed at 765-922-7505. Payment will be accepted at time of delivery.
Cass County
Life Gate Church
Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist best known as the tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.
Many of the songs featured during the Aug. 4 program are included on Phelps’ new release, “Hymnal.” They include “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In the Garden,” “Victory in Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Event information may be obtained by calling 574-722-5282 or visiting www.davidphelps.com. Ticket information is also available by calling 800-965-9324 or www.itickets.com.
Young America First Baptist Church
The church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. today at 1451 Mill St. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Terry Darland and Dana Elzbeck, who recently lost their home in Lincoln due to a fire.
The church will serve biscuits and gravy, omelets, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, hash browns, fruit, pancakes, milk, orange juice, and coffee. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Grant County
Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center
The Northmen will present the 10th annual Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention at the church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion. Programs will be 5 p.m. Aug. 1, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 2, and noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
More than 40 Christian music artists from the United States and Canada will participate.
For more information, call Cathy Godsey at 260-348-5164.
Miami County
Salem Christian Church
The church, 531 E. 500 South, Peru, will celebrate and honor Pastor John Rhodes as he retires from the pulpit July 28, after 54 years in the ministry, the last 15 years at Salem. Rhodes also served 18 years as senior pastor at Upper Deer Creek Church in Cass County.
A reception in his honor will be 2 to 6 p.m. July 28 at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo. There will be special music and sharing time at 4:30 p.m. Visitors may enter through the eastside doors.
For more information, contact Salem Christian Church at 765-473-6044.
Tipton County
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
“TRANSFORMED — What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” is the sermon series underway at the church, 208 S. West St.
Rock Prairie Church
The church is planning a Family Friday Carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 421 Ash St., Tipton.
For more information, contact lisa.clark@rockprairie.net.
