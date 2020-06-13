Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has an eight-week sermon series titled “Complete IN Christ.” It begins to answer the question, “Who am I and our personal identity as one who has decided to follow Jesus and accept his gift of forgiveness.”
The series explores positional truths and what difference they make in our lives today. Go to First EPC Kokomo Facebook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
For the last 29 years, Doug Benham has lead Brookside Free Methodist Church as the senior pastor. Sunday, May 30, 2020, marked the end of an era for the church, as it was the last sermon Benham would be preaching as the senior pastor.
He began his sermon by walking through the church building and reminiscing on what it looked like 29 years ago, when he arrived. As Benham concluded his message, he shared memories of those in the church, previous members as well as current members. The service may be viewed online on the Brookside Free Methodist Church Facebook page.
Before settling in Kokomo, Benham preached at two other churches across two states for a combined total of 10 years, making it 39 years of following the Lord’s calling on his life.
Associate Pastor Jeff Bradley, who was introduced last summer, will become the senior pastor. He moved to Brookside from Chelsea, Michigan, where he led the children and family ministries while serving as associate pastor for the last 15 years.
Members of the Brookside congregation honored Senior Pastor Doug Benham on May 30, 2020, with a “drive-by procession” at his residence.
A retirement party will take place a later date. Updates and details about the upcoming party can be found at brooksidefreemethodist.org.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, is having a chicken or beef and noodle dinner beginning at 4 p.m. today, with curbside pick-up only. The dinner will be a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee.
Pints and quarts of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be picked up, drive-through style, outside of the main entrance.
Call the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 765-453-9490.
The church will host an American Red Cross bloodmobile drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
Today the church will return to its building at 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship experience. The service will still be able available on Facebook Live and YouTube.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The church invites the public to join in worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. The theme is “We are a Sent People,” based on Matthew 9:35-10:25. The church is located at 1900 S. Berkley Road. There will be an online worship time at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us). If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 5741 W. 100 North.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “Cornelius” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. (There will be no adult Sunday school.)
The sermon is also planned to be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s new website: www.curtisvillecc.com . Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and masks are still available. Call 765-623-4400 for more information or to request prayer.
