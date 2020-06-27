Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Church of the Nazarene
The church, 2734 S. Washington St., will host a large rummage sale to raise money for ministry work in Latacunga, Ecuador.
The indoor sale will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 8 a.m. to noon July 11, at the church.
Congregants have donated clothing, furniture, toys, household items, and many other things. There also will be a bake sale.
For more information, go to kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will begin a new sermon series on Nehemiah at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Go to First EPC Kokomo Facebook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans on starting at 4 p.m. July 11, with curbside pick-up only. There will be no pre-orders and food will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-through style, at the main entrance. The church building will not be open.
The sale is a fundraiser for the youth group.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
The church also has returned to its building at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The community is invited to worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road to hear a sermon on “Being Faithful in Life’s Trials and Tests,” based on Matthew 10:40-42. There is an online worship time at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship You Tube Channel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us). Those who have questions, or are in need of prayer may call Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Northview Church
Northview Church and other area churches will host a free online vacation Bible school, Family Night Live, Monday through Wednesday in response to social distancing practices. Families are invited to engage each night at 7:30 p.m. in games, music and teaching.
Throughout the day, there also will be guided activities for families to do on their own. During the evening live events, there will be opportunities to engage with the hosts and win prizes throughout the night.
Each morning, participants will receive a text/email with the “They did whaaaat?” challenge. It’s a family activity designed to prepare for the day ahead. Some days families will be encouraged to take a picture or a video of their challenge that may win a prize or be shared during the evening Family Night Live service. Participants also will receive a memory verse activity to learn Scripture together.
In the evening, there will be a text/email with some family discussion starter questions before the live show. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. for the 45-minute online service that will include games, prizes, special guests, worship and Bible stories.
Families will receive access to an online toolbox that will include a music playlist, craft ideas, bedtime stories and more.
A registration form is available at https://familynightlive.com/register.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “The Lifter of My Head “ at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. (There will be no adult Sunday school.)
The sermon is also planned to be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s new website: www.curtisvillecc.com . Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and masks are still available. Call 765-623-4400 for more information or to request prayer.
