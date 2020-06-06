Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has an eight-week sermon series titled “Complete IN Christ.” It begins to answer the question, “Who am I and our personal identity as one who has decided to follow Jesus and accept his gift of forgiveness?”
The series explores positional truths and what difference they make in our lives today. Go to First EPC Kokomo Facebook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, is having a chicken or beef and noodle dinner beginning at 4 p.m. June 13, with curbside pick-up only. The dinner will be a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee.
Pints and quarts of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be picked up, drive-thru style, outside of the main entrance.
Call the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 765-453-9490.
The church will host an American Red Cross bloodmobile drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
In His Image
The church will serve a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today at 2940 E. 50 North.
The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown, plans to reopen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Plans are to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a new teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
June 14, the church will return to its building at 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship experience. The service will still be able available on Facebook Live and YouTube.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The church invites the community to worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road. There also will be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us). Pastor Jeff Russell will be speaking on “God’s Holy Purpose Includes Us.” If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX-FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
