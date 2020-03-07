Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Kokomo Handball Festival
Local churches will come together at 5:30 p.m. today for the annual Kokomo Handbell Festival at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road.
The director will be Dr. Eva Kwan, assistant professor of music education at Taylor University. Participating churches are First Christian Church, First Friends Meeting, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Shiloh United Methodist Church and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Kwan held faculty positions at Heidelberg University, Georgia Southern University and the University of Rhode Island before joining the Taylor faculty. She taught general music and choirs in New Jersey after completing her master’s degree at Westminster Choir College, and has conducted and performed with choral ensembles in Hong Kong, Vienna and the United States.
At Taylor, her research interest focuses on students’ motivation and participation in vocal/choral music; music teacher preparation; and multicultural music in the music curriculum.
Calvary Baptist Church
Mike Vice will be featured during Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. April 5 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Vice has been in the music ministry for over 30 years and has had the opportunity to share the stage with such groups as J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, The Kingsmen Quartet, The Talley Trio and others. He plays a variety of instruments and incorporates many of them into each service. Some of the instruments he plays are guitar, banjo, dobro, harmonica, and fiddle. He sings original material as well as the well-known standards in several styles of music from southern gospel to contemporary.
A freewill offering will be taken.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2019–2020 season of Music at Christ concerts continues at Christ Lutheran Church at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3401 S. Dixon Road.
The concert will feature organist Josiah Hamill. Other concerts during Lent will follow on March 18, organist Peter Douglas; March 25, organist Simon Pick; and April 1, Dalong Ding.
Attendance is free of charge, but contributions to the Christ Lutheran Fine Arts Series are accepted. A Lenten midweek service at 6 p.m. and a light meal at 6:30 p.m. will precede each concert. All are invited.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The public is invited to the installation of Pastor Joyce Harris as senior pastor and Pastor Jerry Van Auken as associate pastor at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 2000 W. Jefferson St.
The Rev. Dr. David Brown, stated clerk of the EPC Midwest Presbytery, will be the guest preacher. There will be special music with instruments, choir and praise team. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
First Friends Meeting
A chicken or beef and noodle dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., will host the celebration honoring Elder Benjamin F. Hicks, minister of music, at 4 p.m. Sunday. The dealer will be Lady Wanda Adams from Rock of Ages Missionary Church of Deliverance in Indianapolis. Make checks payable to Benjamin Hicks. For more information, call the church at 765-246-0049
March 11, 12 and 13, Fountain of Life will host the Independent Charismatic Ministries International Fellowship 2020 Kingdom Conference. The Conference theme is, “It Ain’t What it Looks Like!”
Nightly speakers will include: March 11, Bishop C. E. Glenn; March 12, Bishop Arthur Evans, Marion; and March 13, Bishop T. I. Winfree, Toledo, Ohio. At noon on Thursday and Friday, Bishop Glenn will be teaching from the Conference Manual titled, “The Characteristics and the Appellations of God!” Conference registration is $20, which includes meals on Thursday and Friday and a copy of the Conference Manual. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
The church, 12080 W. 100 North, will host a revival at 7 p.m. March 22 through March 25. It will be led by the Rev. Jesse Buell of Springfield, Tennessee.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The Rev. Kent Carlson, vice president of leadership formation for the North American Baptist Conference, will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. His message is “Responding to the Call of the Lord,” featuring Psalm 121, along with other Scriptures.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m. there will be an Encounter Service at the church.
For more information, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
The church will host the 34th annual School of Methods Christian Enrichment Institute from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 through 19 at 818 Apperson Way N.
This year’s theme is “Bright Lights,” and the objectives are to give opportunity to all generations to grow spiritually and strengthen commitments to the cause of Christ while providing training and experiences for leaders to grow.
The cost to attend is $10, which covers course materials. In addition to adults, there will be classes available for children and teens. Deadline to register is Sunday.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
The church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 14 at 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items are pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy.
Southview Church
Tammy Oliver will be giving her testimony and bringing the Word at 5 p.m. March 15 at Southview, 955 E. 400 South, just east of Indiana 931 on Indiana 26.
Oliver says that God has sustained her and brought her through many adversities, including battling cancer for 15 years, with the most recent diagnosis of stage four, metastatic, incurable cancer. This is only one of many “fires” that she and her family have walked through. By sharing her testimony and her unrelenting faith, many people have found hope, inspiration, and encouragement, along with verified healings, including cancer, as she boasts of the power of God.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Doris Tudor will sing and discuss the encoded messages hidden in plain sight in many songs sung by African-Americans in the South during the time of American slavery. The service will be 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St. Among the songs are “Wade in the Water,” “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Let my People Go.”
Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
“Examine Yourselves” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
