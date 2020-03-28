Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary’s Gospel Hour, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. April 5, has been postponed.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2019–2020 season of Music at Christ concerts has been canceled.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
The church will host the “Seven Last Words of Christ” at 5 p.m. April 6 through 9 at 611 E. Jackson St. On April 10, the Good Friday Celebration will be at noon, with Pastor Emma L. Glenn speaking. Resurrection Sunday Celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. April 12.
The Pastor’s Aide Committee will observe Fellowship Sunday at 4 p.m. April 26. Special guests will be Pastor Stanford Bolden and Trinity Victory Missionary Baptist Church of Marion.
For information about any of the services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church has canceled all activities on Wednesday evening, the Ladies Tea on Tuesday, and Sunday evening Bible study for the remainder of March.
The church will reassess the coronavirus issue at the end of the month.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
You may join in worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website (www.nbcf.us). Pastor Jeff Russell will speak on “Jesus is Our Life Both Now and Forever” from John 11.
Those who have questions, or are in need of prayer, may contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
Worship services have been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus. However, the public is invited to go online and visit the YouTube channel of Minister James Snapp Jr. at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvaFGxpUMLFh1y8BXPpRDEw for a sermon and other resources. (Search for “James Snapp” at YouTube and the channel should appear.)
Anyone in need of prayer, and anyone in the area who requests the elements for observing the Lord’s Supper while restrictions due to COVID-19 are in force, is invited to call 765-623-4400.
