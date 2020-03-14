Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
Mike Vice will be featured during Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. April 5 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Vice has been in the music ministry for more than 30 years and has had the opportunity to share the stage with such groups as J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, The Kingsmen Quartet, The Talley Trio and others. He plays a variety of instruments and incorporates many of them into each service. Some of the instruments he plays are guitar, banjo, dobro, harmonica, and fiddle. He sings original material as well as the well-known standards in several styles of music from southern gospel to contemporary.
A freewill offering will be taken.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2019–2020 season of Music at Christ concerts continues at Christ Lutheran Church at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3401 S. Dixon Road.
The concert will feature organist Peter Douglas. Other concerts during Lent will follow on March 25, organist Simon Pick; and April 1, Dalong Ding.
Attendance is free of charge, but contributions to the Christ Lutheran Fine Arts Series are accepted. A Lenten midweek service at 6 p.m. and a light meal at 6:30 p.m. will precede each concert. All are invited.
First Friends Meeting
A chicken or beef and noodle dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. The dinner will be a fundraiser for youths to attend Quaker Haven Camp.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 years eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
Those with questions may call the office at 765-453-9490 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Jesus Is Our Living Water” is the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will help seekers see that Jesus is Living Water for the thirsty soul. The message is based on John 4:5-26 and Scriptures from the Old Testament.
There will be an Encounter Service on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the church.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
The church will host the 34th annual School of Methods Christian Enrichment Institute from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through March 19 at 818 Apperson Way N.
This year’s theme is “Bright Lights,” and the objectives are to give opportunity to all generations to grow spiritually and strengthen commitments to the cause of Christ while providing training and experiences for leaders to grow.
The cost to attend is $10, which covers course materials. In addition to adults, there will be classes available for children and teens. Deadline to register is Sunday.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
The church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. today at 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items are pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy.
Southview Church
Tammy Oliver will be giving her testimony and bringing the Word at 5 p.m. Sunday at Southview, 955 E. 400 South, just east of Indiana 931 on Indiana 26.
Oliver says that God has sustained her and brought her through many adversities, including battling cancer for 15 years, with the most recent diagnosis of stage four, metastatic, incurable cancer. This is only one of many “fires” that she and her family have walked through. By sharing her testimony and her unrelenting faith, many people have found hope, inspiration, and encouragement, along with verified healings, including cancer, as she boasts of the power of God.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
An all-you-can-eat fish and chicken fry will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 700 Southway Blvd. E. Included are a choice of two sides and drink.
The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $7 for ages 6 through 12, and free for ages 5 and younger. Desserts will be available for $1 each. Proceeds benefit Kokomo Urban Outreach and other church ministries.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the north parking lot at St. Patrick Church from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, or by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church, and the donation goal is 30 units.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Rev. Beverly Seese will speak on “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb” at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
“The Bread of Life” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about 4 miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
