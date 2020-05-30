Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has an eight-week sermon series titled “Complete IN Christ.” It begins to answer the question, “Who am I and our personal identity as one who has decided to follow Jesus and accept his gift of forgiveness.”
The series explores positional truths and what difference they make in our lives today. Go to First EPC Kokomo Facebook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
First Friends Meeting
The church will host an American Red Cross bloodmobile drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
In His Image
The church will serve a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. June 6 at 2940 E. 50 North.
The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee.
Kokomo Southview Church
Jay S. Covert, an Assemblies of God U.S. Missionary, will speak at 5 p.m. Sunday in the church, 955 E. 400 South. He will offer his perspective on reaching some of the toughest people with the love of Christ.
For more information, call 765-453-4409.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown, will reopen June 7, following CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for the current series “Pass the Peace, Please.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The church invites the public to join in worship on Pentecost Sunday in the parking lot (1900 S. Berkley Road) at 10 a.m. Sunday. There also will be an online worship time at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us). Pastor Jeff Russell will be speaking on “The Presence and Promise of Pentecost.”
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
