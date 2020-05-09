Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has an eight-week sermon series titled “Complete IN Christ.” It begins to answer the question, “Who am I and our personal identity as one who has decided to follow Jesus and accept His gift of forgiveness.”
The series will explore positional truths and what difference they make in our lives today. Go to First EPC Kokomo FaceBook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church has canceled all activities and will reopen when the government says it is safe to do so.
The church urges people “to maintain common sense and stay safe.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The church invites the public to join in worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 1900 S. Berkley Road. Please observe all safety precautions and regulations for worship in vehicles.
You may go online at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website (www.nbcf.us). Pastor Jeff Russell will be speaking on “The Great Work of Our Savior is Still Happening.”
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX-FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Curtisville Christian Church
Sunday, the church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open for in-person worship services at 10:15 a.m. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Woman, Behold Thy Son.” There will be no Sunday school.
The sermon will also be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s new website: www.curtisvillecc.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.