Calvary Baptist Church
Tony Fightmaster will perform for the December Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the church, 1967 W. Boulevard.
Over the past 40 years, Tony has served the Lord as a song evangelist, a music pastor and a youth ministry pastor in local churches in Ohio and Michigan. He has also served as a song evangelist for revivals, retreats, crusades and camp meetings, and a worship leader in local churches in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor of arts degree in church music, both from Olivet Nazarene University.
A freewill offering will be taken. Please follow the COVID protocol.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for an in-person watch party of the service.
The service also will be available on FaceBook and YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Looking Back and Ahead, and Living Now!” will be the theme of this first week of Advent, which will help us embrace hope as we look back at Christ’s first coming. The service will be 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. The message will be based on Mark 13:24-27.
There will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has a series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirt.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering door 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available any time after the livestream.
