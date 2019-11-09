Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, will host the next in a series of Music at Christ concerts at 4 p.m. Sunday. Deux Voix (“two voices” in French), an organ and trumpet performance, will feature Stephen Distad and Justin Langham, who are based in Houston, Texas.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
The church, 611 E. Jackson St., is planning its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Kokomo Southview Church
The church announces that Haworth High School graduate Brent Oliver and his wife, Tammy (Pierce) Oliver (Kokomo High School graduate) will be installed as the new pastors at 5 p.m. Sunday. The church is located on Indiana 26, about a mile east of Indiana 931.
The Olivers have been in ministry for 35 years. Over the past five years, they have regularly experienced God’s miracle and healing power—including Tammy Oliver, who was told she had stage 4 metastatic cancer, which scans can no longer find.
New service times for the church are 5 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Matt Gerhard will perform “Contrasts,” an organ concert featuring classical favorites, as well as themes from favorite movies, TV shows, and theme parks, at 7 p.m. Friday at 5051 E. 400 North. Gerhard has been director of music at Zion since 2010. A free will offering will be received.
The 10th annual Christmas at Zion program (featuring choir, orchestra, and handbells) will be 3 p.m. Dec. 15. The program will feature Christmas favorites old and new. Doors open at 2 p.m. A freewill offering will be received.
Main Street United Methodist Church
The church’s annual bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at 830 S. Main St.
A chicken and noodle lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also included are mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, salad and drink. Diners may also choose sloppy joes. The cost is $8. Pie is $1 extra.
In addition to the meal, there will be a pantry shelf with homemade goods and dry noodles. Homemade candies and attic treasures will be for sale.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., has moved to one service, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series is “At the Movies … The Truth Behind the Fiction!”
Free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Featured movies will be “Instant Family,” “Avengers Endgame,” “Aladdin,” and “Spiderman Far From Home.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We Are God’s Flock” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will help people see themselves as part of God’s flock, as well as how important the Good Shepherd is.
There will be an Encounter Service at the church at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Oakland Christian Church
Yuletide! with Ann Downing will be presented at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church, 2005 S. 1280 West, Russiaville. A love offering will be received.
Downing has been a regular on the Gaither Homecoming video series. She has been honored with a Dove Award for female vocalist and was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018. Downing is the author of “Skidmarks on the Road of Life.”
Peace Lutheran Church
The church is hosting its annual Ladies Advent Tea from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at 750 E Markland Ave.
The tea is a special time to gather before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to reflect on the coming Advent season and the birth of the Savior. There will be a short service with readings and hymns, followed by fellowship and light refreshments.
The theme this year is “Advent Prayer Service: A Celebration of Advent in Lessons and Songs.” RSVPs can be made to the church office at 765-457-8888 or peace.secretary@gmail.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Don’t Look Back in Anger” at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400.
