Bible Baptist Church
Hope Biblical Counseling Center will offer its biblical counseling training Nov. 1 and 2, Nov. 8 and 9, and Nov. 15 and 16 at the church. The Friday sessions are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 pm.
The training satisfies the Track 1 requirement of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Track 1 is the first step toward becoming a certified biblical counselor.
Registration fee is $110. Only a limited number of openings are available. Registration includes all books, materials and lunch on each Friday.
To register, go to www.hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org/training or call 765-455-1444.
Payments should be mailed to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Calvary Baptist Church
Men of Jubilation will perform for Calvary’s November Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The men were originally part of an ensemble called “Jubilation.” When that group decided to stop singing together, the men decided to continue as “Men of Jubilation.” The quartet includes Craig Trott, singing tenor; Gene Hedrick, singing lead; Steve Myers, singing baritone; and Jim Caddell, singing bass.
A freewill offering will be taken.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, will host the next in a series of Music at Christ concerts at 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Deux Voix (“two voices” in French), an organ and trumpet performance, will feature Stephen Distad and Justin Langham, who are based in Houston, Texas.
First Christian Church
The ninth annual G.I.F.T.S. (Gift Ideas for the Season) will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the church, 854 N. 300 West. Many local businesses will offer their crafts, art, and other merchandise.
There will be lunch concessions available and door prizes throughout the day.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The dinner will be a fundraiser for EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding, which provides therapeutic horseback riding for people with disabilities.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
The church will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
Through Sunday, Fountain of Life, 611 E. Jackson St., will celebrate the 40th Year Servant Celebration honoring its pastors, Bishop Charles E. Glenn and Pastor Emma L. Glenn. The theme for these services will be “Sitting in a Large Place” from Psalms 118:5.
The speaker at 7 p.m. today will be Bishop C.E. Woodard, senior pastor of Disciples of Christ Ministries. The speaker on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. will be Overseer Lisa Faulkner, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Fountain of Life in Wood River, Illinois, and the master of ceremonies for the 4 p.m. Sunday celebration will be Bishop Arthur Evans, pastor of New Beginnings Ministries in Marion.
For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
The church is planning its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist, the oldest church in Kokomo, is preparing to celebrate its 175th anniversary.
Today, the church will celebrate its great musical tradition with an afternoon concert at 3 p.m. of past and current musical experiences. The church will come together for one worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by a church potluck dinner at noon.
Kokomo Church of the Brethren
The church will have a free Post-Halloween Extravaganza from 5 to 7 p.m. today at 311 W. Lincoln Road. The public is welcome.
Children are invited to wear their costumes one last time this year. They may participate in games and crafts, and they can take home prizes and holiday candy. Hot dogs and popcorn also will be served for parents and children. For more information, call the church at 765-453-5318.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
A fish and tenderloin supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at the church, 5051 E. 400 North. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Fish and tenderloin will be prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church, and proceeds will go to the Hillsdale food pantry. Carry-outs will be available.
Other menu items are baked beans, slaw or applesauce, bread and butter, dessert and drinks.
Matt Gerhard will perform “Contrasts,” an organ concert featuring classical favorites, as well as themes from favorite movies, TV shows, and theme parks, at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Gerhard has been director of music at Zion since 2010. A free will offering will be received.
The 10th annual Christmas at Zion program (featuring choir, orchestra, and handbells) will be 3 p.m. Dec. 15. The program will feature Christmas favorites old and new. Doors open at 2 p.m. A freewill offering will be received.
Main Street Christian Church
The Ladies Aid will have a breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 4 through 12 and free for children 3 and younger.
The breakfast menu includes breakfast casserole, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage and bacon, fruit salad, coffee cake, juice and milk, coffee.
Main Street United Methodist Church
The church’s annual bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at 830 S. Main St.
A chicken and noodle lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also included are mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, salad and drink. Diners may also choose sloppy joes. The cost is $8. Pie is $1 extra.
In addition to the meal, there will be a pantry shelf with homemade goods and dry noodles. Homemade candies and attic treasures will be for sale.
Morning Star Church
Sunday, Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., will move to one service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. That service also will kick off a sermon series titled “At the Movies … The Truth Behind the Fiction!”
Free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Featured movies will be “Instant Family,” “Avengers Endgame,” “Aladdin,” and “Spiderman Far From Home.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We Are God’s Flock” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will help us see ourselves as part of God’s flock, as well as how important our Good Shepherd is to us.
There will be an Encounter Service at the church at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
New London Friends Church
An all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church, 2104 S. 766 West. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 through 12, and free for children 3 and younger.
In addition to fish and tenderloins, there will be homemade baked beans and potato salad, coleslaw, desserts and drinks.
South Side Christian Church
The church will host a free coat giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Individuals may come and pick out a winter coat. Each person needing a coat must be present. This will kick off the church’s Giving Tree campaign for the 2019-20 winter season.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
A turkey dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Honan Hall at the church, 207 N. Washington St., Delphi.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for younger children.
Poplar Grove United Methodist Church
A soup and sandwich supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Center United Methodist Church, 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston. A freewill offering will be accepted. Desserts and drinks also are on the menu.
Carry-outs will be available.
Young America Center United Methodist Church
The church will serve a chicken and noodle supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston. A freewill offering will be received.
The meal also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, salad bar, dessert and drink. Carry-outs are available, and a youth bake sale is planned.
For more information, call 765-434-8923 or 765-434-3467.
Union Baptist Church
A pulled pork barbecue supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest. The price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 through 12, and free for children younger than 5. Pre-sale tickets are available from church members or by calling 765-776-7103.
Included in the meal are pulled pork/pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, dessert and drink. Carry-outs are available.
Church of Hope
Church of Hope will serve a spud supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the UCE Building, 109 Academy St., Amboy. Proceeds from the freewill offering will go to support missions.
Baked potato toppings include cheese, broccoli, bacon bits, sour cream, taco meat, tomato, chili and onions. Drinks and desserts will be available.
Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church
The Peru church, 201 E. Third St., will sponsor a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8. The cost is $10 for the meal and $1 each for desserts and drinks.
Catfish or whiting will be served with a choice of two sides: spaghetti, coleslaw and country fried potatoes.
For more information, call 765-472-2369.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Zedekiah’s Last Chance” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building, and other resources, can be found at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org.
