A Gathering of Women
All women in the Kokomo community are invited to an ecumenical “A Gathering of Women: Carols, Candles, and Communion” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St.
It offers a worship time for all women in the community to gather in preparation to calm themselves and to welcome the coming of Christ again into their hearts and homes. Please make dessert reservations at www.firstepc.com.
Calvary Baptist Church
Justin Terry will perform for Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Terry began his professional singing career in 2006, when he joined a touring gospel quartet, Cross4Crowns. He saw success with the quartet, including several nationally charting radio singles, national award nominations, as well as being regarded as one of the top bass singers in gospel music.
In 2012, Justin left Cross4Crowns to embark on a solo career. His first album, “Inspired,” received rave reviews in the gospel music industry. His sophomore album, “Countryfied,” debuted in December 2013.
In 2014, he was part of the Birthday Tour as bass vocalist of the Blackwood Quartet. A year and a half later, in July of 2015, Justin would be asked to join the Stamps Quartet for a two-month tour in Europe.
2016 brought about Justin’s third studio album, “A Christmas Love Song.” The album includes the Justin Terry-penned single, “The Only Thing I’m Missing.”
He is currently working on his fourth album and touring extensively. Terry performs in concert in fairs, festivals, theaters, and churches across the country.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
The church will welcome its new senior minister, the Rev. Eric Brothridge, during an installation service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 854 N. 300 West. The Rev. Carolyn Reed, associate regional minister of the Christian Church in Indiana, will be the speaker.
A reception will follow worship.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The 19th annual Holiday Cookie Walk, sponsored by Women in Ministry of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will be 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
Customers will be able to walk through Fellowship Hall and fill a box for $10 from selections of fresh homemade and candies for holiday gatherings, including a table of goodies for customers with special dietary needs.
All proceeds will help to fund the church’s mission programs. The public is welcome.
In His Image
A country breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The meal will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
Call 765-4527889 for carry-outs.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The 10th annual Christmas at Zion program (featuring choir, orchestra, and handbells) will be 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at 5051 E. 400 North. The program will feature Christmas favorites old and new. Doors open at 2 p.m. A freewill offering will be received.
Oakland Christian Church
Yuletide! with Ann Downing will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2005 S. 1280 West, Russiaville. A love offering will be received.
Downing has been a regular on the Gaither Homecoming video series. She has been honored with a Dove Award for female vocalist and was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018. Downing is the author of “Skidmarks on the Road of Life.”
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be parked in the Martino’s Italian Villa parking lot, 1929 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31. The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
All blood types are needed, especially type O. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or simply stopping by the Bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and they are being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Prepare for the End” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400.
