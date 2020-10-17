Brookside Free Methodist Church
A drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church, 190 E. 400 South. The cost is $10.
The meal consists of your choice of fish, tenderloin or a combination of both, served with baked beans, coleslaw, chips and a choice of white or chocolate cake.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has begun a new series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirt.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering door 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available any time after the livestream.
The church will have its fall rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, and from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24. The sale is held to raise money for missions.
First Friends Meeting
The church will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at 1801 W. Zartman Road. It will be curbside pick-up only, no pre-orders, first come, first served.
The sale is a fundraiser for EquiVenture Horse Therapy. Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-thru style, at the main entrance.
Chicken or beef and noodles are $4 a pint and $7 a quart, sides are $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The inside of the church will not be open.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star in person or on FaceBook Live, or on YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a sermon series titled “Supernatural.” The church is located at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Importance of Knowing Your Value in God’s Creation” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It will be based on Matthew 22:15-22. There also will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
South Side Christian Church
The church will offer chicken and noodles or beef and noodles curbside at 201 E. Markland Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Noodles are $7 per quart or $4 per pint. Sides of potatoes and green beans are $3 per quart or $2 per pint.
Orders may be placed and picked up at the south entrance to the church. Delivery is available for orders over $25.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will host its annual rummage sale to raise funds for its sister parish in Marfranc, Haiti, St. Therese. The sale this year will take place at the Agape Garden’s Ministries Gym, 804 S. Purdum St., on Oct. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Haiti is in desperate need of any funding, and all of the proceeds will be sent there.
Temple Baptist Church
The Kokomo Corn Maze will be open from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October at 1700 S. Goyer Road. Admission is $5 per person or $12 per family. Special rates are available for groups.
There will be barrel cars, hayrides and concessions.
Grant County Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship
The church will present a seminar, “Your Identity or Crisis in Christ” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. today and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 6281 S. 900 West in Swayzee.
The seminar also will be livestreamed at www.graceambassadors.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Apologize!” from Acts 18 at 10:15 a.m. in the church. There will be no Sunday school.
The church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks available. The sermon will also be online, at www.curtisvillecc.com.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.