Brookside Free Methodist Church
A drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at the church, 190 E. 400 South. The cost is $10.
The meal consists of your choice of fish, tenderloin or a combination of both, served with baked beans, coleslaw, chips and a choice of white or chocolate cake.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard, will welcome Lisa Owens, Matt Gerhard and Heather Schimmelpfennig for its Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Vocalists Lisa Owens and Heather Schimmelpfennig and organist/pianist Matt Gerhard are well known in the area.
Please wear a mask. There will be a freewill offering taken.
First Church of the Nazarene
Trunk-or-treat will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at the church, 2734 S. Washington St. All families with children are welcome.
There will be decorated trunks, lots of candy, giveaways, a Bible adventure walk and more. All children must attend with an adult.
For more information, go to www.kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has begun a series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirt.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering door 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available any time after the livestream.
First Friends Meeting
The church will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at 1801 W. Zartman Road. It will be curbside pick-up only, no pre-orders, first come, first served.
The sale is a fundraiser for EquiVenture Horse Therapy. Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-thru style, at the main entrance.
Chicken or beef and noodles are $4 a pint and $7 a quart, sides are $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The inside of the church will not be open.
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church. Appointments are required. Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star in person or on FaceBook Live, or on YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a sermon series titled “Supernatural.” The church is located at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Significance of Knowing What Is Most Important” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 22:34-46.
There also will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Southview Church
Pastor Brent Oliver invites the public to hear international speakers Michael and Linda Livengood, who will be speaking at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 955 E. 400 South.
The Livengoods have addressed over 6,000 audiences on nearly every continent. They are citizens of the United States and residents of New Zealand. Michael Livengood has an ability to make clear and relevant the message of the Bible in today’s culture.
For more information, call 765-453-4409 or go to www.ksvchurch.org.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will host its annual rummage sale to raise funds for its sister parish in Marfranc, Haiti, St. Therese. The sale this year will take place at the Agape Garden’s Ministries Gym, 804 S. Purdum St., today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Haiti is in desperate need of any funding, and all of the proceeds will be sent there.
Temple Baptist Church
The Kokomo Corn Maze will be open from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October at 1700 S. Goyer Road. Admission is $5 per person or $12 per family. Special rates are available for groups.
There will be barrel cars, hayrides and concessions.
Union Baptist Church
A pulled pork barbecue supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church, 8280 E. County Road 800 North, Forest. All tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 765-776-7103.
The meal will be carry-out only. Face masks are required.
The meal will include pulled pork, pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, and dessert.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “The Full Counsel of God,” from Acts 20 at 10:15 a.m. in the church. There will be no Sunday school.
The church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks available. The sermon will also be online, at www.curtisvillecc.com.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
