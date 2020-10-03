Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Howard County Ministerial Association
“Grace Relations: The Conversation Continues …” strategy meeting is planned for 9 a.m. Monday at Faith Baptist Church, 600 S. Dixon Road.
Calvary Baptist Church
Sunday at 4 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church’s Gospel Hour will present the local gospel quartet, Men of Jubilation. The group is well- known in the area and is affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene.
Please wear a mask and observe the COVID protocol. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Carpenter’s House Church
The Chosen Misfits Ministry will have a recovery meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the church, 37 W. 550 North. Doors open at 6 p.m., food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and live worship will be at 7 p.m.
The ministry is open to anyone, especially for those who are searching for more, such as those who are broken, lost, addicted or afflicted.
Fairfield Christian Church
There will be an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The church is located on Indiana 26, at the east end of Oakford.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
First Church of the Nazarene
First Nazarene welcomes all women to Fresh Grounded Faith, which concludes today at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
The national women’s event will feature best-selling author and speaker Jennifer Rothschild; Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Laura Story; and the former lead singer of Newsong, Michael O’Brien.
Women can attend in person or via live streaming. Social distancing and other precautions will be in place for those inside the building.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has begun a new series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirt.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering door 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available any time after the livestream.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Importance of Being a Responsible Steward” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 21:33-46.
There also will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or website (www.nbcf.US).
If you have questions or need prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting
The church will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1801 W. Zartman Road. There will also be food items available for purchase during the sale.
From noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, the church will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive. Appointments are required. Make an appointment either online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
In His Image Church
A country breakfast is planned for 7 to 10 a.m. today at the church, 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be taken.
The breakfast will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee.
Carry-outs will be available. Call 765-452-7889.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star in-person or on FaceBook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a sermon series titled “10 Great Truths for Living.” The church is located at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will host its annual rummage sale to raise funds for its sister parish in Marfranc, Haiti, St. Therese. The sale this year will take place at the Agape Garden’s Ministries Gym, 804 S. Purdum St. on Oct. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Haiti is in desperate need of any funding, and all of the proceeds will be sent there.
Miami County Oakdale Baptist Church
The Rev. Rob Marcus will be installed as the new pastor during services Sunday at the church, 348 Chili Ave., Peru. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran, regional director of the American Baptist Convention for Indiana-Kentucky.
Tipton County Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Citizens of Rome or Citizens of the Kingdom of God?” from Acts 16 at 10:15 a.m. in the church. There will be no Sunday school.
The church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks available. The sermon will also be online, at www.curtisvillecc.com.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
