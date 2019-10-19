Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Community Gospel Fest 2019
Four local churches will present the Community Gospel Fest 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St. Bishop Charles Glenn will offer the opening prayer. The event is being organized by Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Grace Memorial Church of God in Christ and Strait Gate Ministry.
Among the sponsors are Swif-Tif Salon, Believe Restaurant & Grill, Johnson Towing, Kokomo Urban Outreach, 17th Street Crab House and Drake’s.
Aglow International Kokomo Community Lighthouse
August Mack will speak on how he met Jesus and how Jesus set him free for a meeting of Aglow from 10 a.m. to noon today at Stars of Light Church, 809 S. Elizabeth St.
For more information, call Bonnie Minor at 765-452-3234.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
The church, 190 E. 400 South, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. A clothing giveaway will follow from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26.
An all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Adult tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Children’s tickets are $5. Children 3 and younger eat free.
Trunk and treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church at 765-453-0245.
Bible Baptist Church
Hope Biblical Counseling Center will offer its biblical counseling training Nov. 1 and 2, Nov. 8 and 9, and Nov. 15 and 16 at the church. The Friday sessions are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 pm.
The training satisfies the Track 1 requirement of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Track 1 is the first step toward becoming a certified biblical counselor.
Registration fee is $110. Only a limited number of openings are available. Registration includes all books, materials and lunch on each Friday.
To register, go to www.hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org/training or call 765-455-1444.
Payments should be mailed to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
The church is planning a neighborhood fall festival for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2419 N. Locke St. There will be fun, games and free food for families.
The church invites the community to its weekly 9 a.m. Monday Morning Coffee Club. Use the northeast door to the church.
Calvary Baptist Church
Men of Jubilation will perform for Calvary’s November Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
The men were originally part of an ensemble called “Jubilation.” When that group decided to stop singing together, the men decided to continue as “Men of Jubilation.” The quartet includes Craig Trott, singing tenor; Gene Hedrick, singing lead; Steve Myers, singing baritone; and Jim Caddell, singing bass.
A freewill offering will be taken.
Christ Lutheran Church
The second performance of the 2019–2020 Music at Christ series will be 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 3401 S. Dixon Road. The Organ Spooktacular will feature Vincent Carr, associate professor of music in organ at Indiana University School of Music, and Timothy Denton, organist/choirmaster at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Indianapolis.
A reception will follow the concert. Costumes are encouraged.
First Church of the Nazarene
First Nazarene welcomes all families with children to the annual Fall Fun Fest.
Kids will enjoy bounce houses, carnival games, crafts, photo displays, live music, and face painting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
They also will collect lots of candy and prizes. Food, treats and beverages will be available for the whole family.
Everything is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, go to www.kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The dinner will be a fundraiser for EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding, which provides therapeutic horseback riding for people with disabilities.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-9490 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fountain of Life Worship Center
A Community March Against Violence, sponsored by the TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo, will begin in the church’s parking lot, 611 E. Jackson St., at 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call Bishop Charles Glenn at 765-513-7543.
Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, Fountain of Life will celebrate the 40th Year Servant Celebration honoring its pastors, Bishop Charles E. Glenn and Pastor Emma L. Glenn. The theme for these services will be “Sitting in a Large Place” from Psalms 118:5.
The speaker at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 will be Bishop T.I. Winfree, lead pastor of Faith Ministries International in Toledo, Ohio. The speaker on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. will be Bishop C.E. Woodard, senior pastor of Disciples of Christ Ministries. The speaker on Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. will be Overseer Lisa Faulkner, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Fountain of Life in Wood River, Illinois, and the master of ceremonies for the 4 p.m. Nov. 3 celebration will be Bishop Arthur Evans, pastor of New Beginnings Ministries in Marion.
For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
The church is planning its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
A fish and tenderloin supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church, 5051 E. 400 North. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Fish and tenderloin will be prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church, and proceeds will go to the Hillsdale food pantry. Carry-outs will be available.
Other menu items are baked beans, slaw or applesauce, bread and butter, dessert and drinks.
Main Street Christian Church
The Ladies Aid will have a breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 4 through 12 and free for children 3 and younger.
The breakfast menu includes breakfast casserole, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage and bacon, fruit salad, coffee cake, juice and milk, coffee.
Main Street United Methodist Church
A fall/winter rummage sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 830 S. Main St. Enter fellowship hall off the Union Street parking lot.
All clothing will be sold by the bag for $5 to $10. Miscellaneous items and large items will be sold as priced, including kitchen items, jewelry, bedding, toys, baby items, furniture, shoes and purses.
All proceeds go to women’s mission work.
Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
The Women’s Ministry will present the 2019 Servant Leader Event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive. The speaker will be Sandra Blount.
Brunch menu items will be available for purchase.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We Are a Church of Living Stones” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. This sermon is a part of a series titled “God Has a Mission and His Mission Has a Church” and will emphasize that the church is not a building, but it is people God is working in and through to accomplish his purposes in the world. It will include a challenge to be his living stones.
There will be an Encounter Service on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the church.
For more information call Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
A fish fry is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the church, 5741 W. 100 North. Proceeds will go to the Kenya mission trip team.
South Side Christian Church
An oven steak dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at 301 E. Markland Ave. There also will be a silent auction.
The dinner includes steak, potatoes, green beans, roll and drink for $8. Pie is $1. Carry-outs and delivery are available. Call 765-457-9357.
The church is planning Trunk ’N Treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will be sponsoring a large rummage sale today in the St. Patrick School Gym. Enter by the east doors of the gym.
Sale times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the church’s sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
Temple Baptist Church
The church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, has opened its annual Kokomo Corn Maze.
Residents and visitors from around the area will descend upon the church’s campus to experience seven acres of fall fun. The family-friendly event will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26.
Between attempts to traverse the enormous corn maze, attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides, and enjoy a variety of concessions. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
“Rooting Around in Our Ashes” will be presented by Joel Tishken, of Earlham College, at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St.
All families have experienced moments of trauma that altered the lives of our ancestors and scorched family trees. Tishken will explore Lithuanian culture to illustrate one such journey of ancestral rediscovery.
For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Westside Baptist Church
A Harvest Festival, featuring fun, games, candy, hot dogs and popcorn, will be 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 3330 W. 100 South.
Anoka United Methodist Church
A breakfast benefiting Daryl Hall will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. today at the church, 4890 E. 300 South, Logansport. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The meal will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, toast, milk, coffee, and juice.
A ham and bean supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the church. The cost is $8. Children 8 and younger eat free.
In addition to ham and beans, there will be hot dogs, slaw, desserts and drinks.
A queen-size quilt will be auctioned at 6 p.m.
Galveston First Baptist Church
Trunk or treat will be 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 207 S. Sycamore St.
