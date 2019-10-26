Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Community Gospel Fest 2019
Four local churches will present the Community Gospel Fest 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St. Bishop Charles Glenn will offer the opening prayer. The event is being organized by Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Grace Memorial Church of God in Christ and Strait Gate Ministry.
Among the sponsors are Swif-Tif Salon, Believe Restaurant & Grill, Johnson Towing, Kokomo Urban Outreach, 17th Street Crab House and Drake’s.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
A clothing giveaway will be from 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church, 190 E 400 South.
An all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 6 p.m. today. Adult tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Children’s tickets are $5. Children 3 and younger eat free.
Trunk and treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church at 765-453-0245.
Bible Baptist Church
Hope Biblical Counseling Center will offer its biblical counseling training Nov. 1 and 2, Nov. 8 and 9, and Nov. 15 and 16 at the church. The Friday sessions are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 pm.
The training satisfies the Track 1 requirement of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Track 1 is the first step toward becoming a certified biblical counselor.
Registration fee is $110. Only a limited number of openings are available. Registration includes all books, materials and lunch on each Friday.
To register, go to www.hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org/training or call 765-455-1444.
Payments should be mailed to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
The church is planning a neighborhood fall festival for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2419 N. Locke St. There will be fun, games and free food for families.
The church invites the community to its weekly 9 a.m. Monday Morning Coffee Club. Use the northeast door to the church.
Calvary Baptist Church
Men of Jubilation will perform for Calvary’s November Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
The men were originally part of an ensemble called “Jubilation.” When that group decided to stop singing together, the men decided to continue as “Men of Jubilation.” The quartet includes Craig Trott, singing tenor; Gene Hedrick, singing lead; Steve Myers, singing baritone; and Jim Caddell, singing bass.
A freewill offering will be taken.
Christ Lutheran Church
The second performance of the 2019–2020 Music at Christ series will be 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 3401 S. Dixon Road. The Organ Spooktacular will feature Vincent Carr, associate professor of music in organ at Indiana University School of Music, and Timothy Denton, organist/choirmaster at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Indianapolis.
A reception will follow the concert. Costumes are encouraged.
First Church of the Nazarene
First Nazarene welcomes all families with children to the annual Fall Fun Fest.
Kids will enjoy bounce houses, carnival games, crafts, photo displays, live music, and face painting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
They also will collect lots of candy and prizes. Food, treats and beverages will be available for the whole family.
Everything is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, go to www.kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The dinner will be a fundraiser for EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding, which provides therapeutic horseback riding for people with disabilities.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-9490 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, Fountain of Life, 611 E. Jackson St., will celebrate the 40th Year Servant Celebration honoring its pastors, Bishop Charles E. Glenn and Pastor Emma L. Glenn. The theme for these services will be “Sitting in a Large Place” from Psalms 118:5.
The speaker at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 will be Bishop T.I. Winfree, lead pastor of Faith Ministries International in Toledo, Ohio. The speaker on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. will be Bishop C.E. Woodard, senior pastor of Disciples of Christ Ministries. The speaker on Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. will be Overseer Lisa Faulkner, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Fountain of Life in Wood River, Illinois, and the master of ceremonies for the 4 p.m. Nov. 3 celebration will be Bishop Arthur Evans, pastor of New Beginnings Ministries in Marion.
For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
The church is planning its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Grace United Methodist Church
The church will have its annual indoor trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 219 W. Mulberry St. There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, warm cider and goodies for children’s treat bags. Baked treats will be available for adults.
Grace United Methodist, the oldest church in Kokomo, is preparing to celebrate its 175th anniversary. On Nov. 1, in association with First Friday activities downtown, Grace Church will offer tours for the community of this historic church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Included will be a history of the church, stained glass windows, and opportunities for people to ring the old church bell.
Nov. 2, the church will celebrate its great musical tradition with an afternoon concert at 3 p.m. of past and current musical experiences. The church will come together for one worship service at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, followed by a church potluck dinner at noon.
Kokomo Church of the Brethren
The church will have a free Post-Halloween Extravaganza from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at 311 W. Lincoln Road. The public is welcome.
Children are invited to wear their costumes one last time this year. They may participate in games and crafts, and they can take home prizes and holiday candy. Hot dogs and popcorn also will be served for parents and children. For more information, call the church at 765-453-5318.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
A fish and tenderloin supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church, 5051 E. 400 North. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Fish and tenderloin will be prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church, and proceeds will go to the Hillsdale food pantry. Carry-outs will be available.
Other menu items are baked beans, slaw or applesauce, bread and butter, dessert and drinks.
Main Street Christian Church
The Ladies Aid will have a breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 4 through 12 and free for children 3 and younger.
The breakfast menu includes breakfast casserole, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage and bacon, fruit salad, coffee cake, juice and milk, coffee.
Main Street United Methodist Church
The church’s annual bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at 830 S. Main St.
A chicken and noodle lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also included are mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, salad and drink. Diners may also choose sloppy joes. The cost is $8. Pie is $1 extra.
In addition to the meal, there will be a pantry shelf with homemade goods and dry noodles. Homemade candies and attic treasures will be for sale.
Morning Star Church
The church will conclude the sermon series “40 Days in the Word” during the 8:45 a.m. traditional service and 10:45 a.m. modern services Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave. The series was designed to transform your life as you love God’s Word, learn God’s Word, and live God’s Word.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
Beginning Nov. 3, Morning Star Church will move to one service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. That service also will kick off a sermon series titled “At the Movies … The Truth Behind the Fiction!”
Free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Feature movies will be “Instant Family,” “Avengers Endgame,” “Aladdin,” and “Spiderman Far From Home.”
Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
The Women’s Ministry will present the 2019 Servant Leader Event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive. The speaker will be Sandra Blount.
Brunch menu items will be available for purchase.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We Are God’s Field” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The message will emphasize the importance of keeping our hearts receptive to the Lord.
There will be an Encounter Service on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the church.
For more information, contact Russell at 765-776-0868.
New London Friends Church
An all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church, 2104 S. 766 West. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 through 12, and free for children 3 and younger.
In addition to fish and tenderloins, there will be homemade baked beans and potato salad, coleslaw, desserts and drinks.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
A fish fry is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at the church, 5741 W. 100 North. Proceeds will go to the Kenya mission trip team.
South Side Christian Church
An oven steak dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 301 E. Markland Ave. There also will be a silent auction.
The dinner includes steak, potatoes, green beans, roll and drink for $8. Pie is $1. Carry-outs and delivery are available. Call 765-457-9357.
The church is planning trunk ’n treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
The church will host a free coat giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Individuals may come and pick out a winter coat. Each person needing a coat must be present. This will kick off the church’s Giving Tree campaign for the 2019-20 winter season.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The bloodmobile will be parked in the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot alongside North Washington Street from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. All blood types are needed, especially type O.
Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App., or simply stopping by the bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
Temple Baptist Church
The church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, is sponsoring its annual Kokomo Corn Maze.
The family-friendly event will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides, and enjoy a variety of concessions. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Westside Baptist Church
A Harvest Festival, featuring fun, games, candy, hot dogs and popcorn, will be 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 3330 W. 100 South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.