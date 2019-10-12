Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Community Gospel Fest 2019
Four local churches will present the Community Gospel Fest 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St. Bishop Charles Glenn will offer the opening prayer. The event is being organized by Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Grace Memorial Church of God in Christ and Strait Gate Ministry.
Among the sponsors are Swif-Tif Salon, Believe Restaurant & Grill, Johnson Towing, Kokomo Urban Outreach, 17th Street Crab House and Drake’s.
Aglow International Kokomo Community Lighthouse
August Mack will speak on how he met Jesus and how Jesus set him free for a meeting of Aglow from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Stars of Light Church, 809 S. Elizabeth St.
For more information, call Bonnie Minor at 765-452-3234.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
The church, 190 E. 400 South, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25. A clothing giveaway will follow from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26.
An all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry will be 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Adult tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Children’s tickets are $5. Children 3 and younger eat free.
Trunk and Treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church at 765-453-0245.
Calvary Baptist Church
Men of Jubilation will perform for Calvary’s November Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
The men were originally part of an ensemble called “Jubilation.” When that group decided to stop singing together, the men decided to continue as “Men of Jubilation.” The quartet includes Craig Trott, singing tenor; Gene Hedrick, singing lead; Steve Myers, singing baritone; and Jim Caddell, singing bass.
A freewill offering will be taken.
Bible Baptist Church
Hope Biblical Counseling Center will offer its biblical counseling training Nov. 1 and 2, Nov. 8 and 9, and Nov. 15 and 16 at the church. The Friday sessions are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 pm.
The training satisfies the Track 1 requirement of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Track 1 is the first step toward becoming a certified biblical counselor.
Registration fee is $110. Only a limited number of openings are available. Registration includes all books, materials and lunch on each Friday.
To register, go to www.hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org/training or call 765-455-1444.
Payments should be mailed to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
The church is planning a neighborhood fall festival for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2419 N. Locke St. There will fun, games and free food for families.
The church invites the community to its weekly 9 a.m. Monday Morning Coffee Club. Use the northeast door to the church.
Christ the King Anglican Church
The church invites pet lovers to join them for The Blessing of the Animals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Kokomo Humane Society’s Barktober Fest in Foster Park.
Worship will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road (corner of Dixon and Zartman).
Contact Father Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com for more information.
First Church of the Nazarene
Dino Kartsonakis’s Hymn Revival Concert is coming to Kokomo. Kartsonakis, known as “America’s Piano Showman,” will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at 2734 S. Washington St. Kartsonakis will play Christianity’s sacred hymns.
He has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has won eight Dove Awards and a Telly Award. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and in hundreds of countries.
Other performers include his wife, Cheryl, and Timothy and Hosanna Noble, known as “The Singing Pianist and Violinist Duo.”
Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted.
Guests should use the main entrance. The church is handicap accessible.
For more information, go to kokomonaz.org/upcoming-event or call the church at 765-453-7078.
Hope Center Indy will offer a human trafficking awareness program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the church.
All adults are welcome. Admission is free. A love offering will be accepted for Hope Center, a residential campus for women survivors of sex trafficking.
The nonprofit’s mission is “to transform the lives of women exiting sex trafficking by providing a Christ-centered approach to healing, self-sufficiency, and reintegration into the community.”
Guests should use First Nazarene’s main entrance.
First Nazarene welcomes all families with children to the annual Fall Fun Fest.
Kids will enjoy bounce houses, carnival games, crafts, photo displays, live music, and face painting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at the church.
They also will collect lots of candy and prizes. Food, treats and beverages will be available for the whole family.
Everything is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, go to www.kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The annual church fall rummage sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at 2000 W. Jefferson St.
The sale will include household items, linens, clothing, jewelry, furniture, books, toys, vintage/collectibles, and quilts.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The dinner will be a fundraiser for EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding, which provides therapeutic horseback riding for people with disabilities.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50, and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-9490 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In His Image
The church, 2940 E. 50 North, will host an all-day women’s conference, “Harvest of Blessings,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Guest speaker will be Linda Timme of Angel Heart Ministries.
The cost is $15 and includes lunch.
Registration forms can be picked up at the church or call 765-854-0777. You also may register the day of the conference.
Main Street United Methodist Church
A fall/winter rummage sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at 830 S. Main St. Enter fellowship hall off the Union Street parking lot.
All clothing will be sold by the bag for $5 to $10. Miscellaneous items and large items will be sold as priced, including kitchen, jewelry, bedding, toys, baby items, furniture, shoes and purses.
All proceeds go to women’s mission work.
Morning Star Church
The church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., invites the public to hear special guest speaker Dexter Sanders, founder/president of the Back 2 God Movement, on Sunday. Traditional worship is 8:45 a.m. and modern worship is at 10:45 a.m.
An international speaker, evangelist, author and educator, Sanders has a gift as a communicator that allows him to impact the religious, political and social arenas with the message of truth and empowerment.
Dexter is the founder and leader of the Back 2 God Movement, a national initiative that aims to cause an awakening of Gods elect. He also serves as the executive director of Reclaiming Florida for Christ.
He is the host of the “Back 2 God Radio Show,” a national program that operates under Urban Family Talk, an affiliate of the American Family Association.
Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
The Women’s Ministry will present the 2019 Servant Leader Event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive. The speaker will be Sandra Blount.
Brunch menu items will be available for purchase.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We are The ‘Body Of Christ’” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The message is a part of the sermon series “God Has a Mission and His Mission Has a Church.”
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
St. Luke’s Angel Attic bazaar, craft show and chicken and noodle dinner will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 700 Southway Blvd. E.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
The dinner is $9 for adults and $3 for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
There will be booths, pantry bake sale, homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, Treasure and Trinket Room, books, gently used jewelry, and Angel’s Attic homemade crafts.
All proceeds go to local missions and church ministries.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will be sponsoring a large rummage sale on Oct. 18 and 19 in the St. Patrick School Gym. Enter by the east doors of the gym.
Sale times are 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. All proceeds will benefit the church’s sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc , Haiti.
Temple Baptist Church
The church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, has opened its annual Kokomo Corn Maze.
Residents and visitors from around the area will descend upon the church’s campus to experience seven acres of fall fun. The family-friendly event will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26.
“The Kokomo Corn Maze has become an annual celebration of fall for many in the area, especially families,” said the Rev. Dr. Jim Willoughby, Temple Baptist pastor. “It’s one of our most popular community events, and we look forward to hosting it every year.”
Between attempts to traverse the enormous corn maze, attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides, and enjoy a variety of concessions. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
“Unitarian Roots in the Protestant Reformation” will be presented by the Rev. Beverly Seese at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St.
Seese will discuss the origins of the Unitarian Church during the 16th-century religious, political, intellectual and cultural upheaval in Europe.
For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
A turkey dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Honan Hall at the church, 207 N. Washington St., Delphi.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for younger children.
Anoka United Methodist Church
A breakfast benefiting Daryl Hall will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the church, 4890 E. 300 South, Logansport. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The meal will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, toast, milk, coffee, and juice.
A ham and bean supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the church. The cost is $8. Children 8 and younger eat free.
In addition to ham and beans, there will be hot dogs, slaw, desserts and drinks.
A queen-size quilt will be auctioned at 6 p.m.
Onward Christian Church
A chicken and noodle supper is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at the church, 21 Oak St., Onward. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items are chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad bar, dessert and beverage. Carry-outs are available, and noodles also are sold by the pound.
Union Baptist Church
A pulled pork barbecue supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest. The price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 through 12, and free for children younger than 5. Pre-sale tickets are available from church member or by calling 765-776-7103.
Included in the meal are pulled pork/pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, dessert and drink. Carry-outs are available.
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship
“Mystery Made Clear” will be presented from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 19 and 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 6281 S. 900 West, Swayzee. Lunch will be served Saturday.
Among the questions to be discussed are: What is the mystery? Was the cross a mystery? Are we in the new convenant? Why did Paul quote prophesy? How is the mystery practical to me? How can you be in Christ before Paul? Aren’t grace and faith found throughout the Bible?
Bennetts Switch Community Church
The church will have an all-you-care-to-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4:20 to 7 p.m. today at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 765-452-5580.
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
The church has begun a sermon series, “40 Days in the Word.” The service is 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 208 S. West St., Kempton.
Market Road Fellowship
The church, 601 Market Road, Tipton, invites clergy and laity from all denominations to its inaugural Leadership Summit featuring the teaching of Dr. Mark Carpenter from Silsbee, Texas.
Carpenter is the founder of G.R.A.C.E. International, a non-profit that develops Christian leaders in underdeveloped countries and the United States.
The summit is Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Friday’s schedule features the modules “Leading in the Spirit” (10 a.m. to noon), followed by lunch at a local restaurant, and “Sexual Integrity” (1 to 5 p.m.). Saturday’s module is “Developing a Culture of Disciple-Making in the Church” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch at noon.
The summit is a partnering event with the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana. Cost is $20 for pre-registration, $30 at the door. Single day registration is available by calling Market Road at 765-408-0446. To register go to www.scbi.org and click on the events tab and look for “Partnering Events.” Participants receive study guides for each module.
“Dr. Carpenter has a wealth of wisdom and inspiration to offer every church leader,” said Pastor Chris Ellis of Market Road Fellowship. “His Bible-saturated teaching is for leaders in churches of all sizes and he has a distinct message for leaders of small membership churches that are often overlooked or made to feel insignificant at most training events.”
Carpenter holds a master of divinity and a Ph.D. in church history with a minor in theology and missiology and is currently serving as an adjunct instructor with the Seminary Extension of the Southern Baptist Convention. To learn more about Carpenter and his resources, go at www.growgo.org. For more information about Market Road Fellowship, go to www.marketroadfellowship.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.