Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bible Baptist Church
Hope Biblical Counseling Center will offer its biblical counseling training Nov. 1 and 2, Nov. 8 and 9, Nov. 15 and 16 at the church. The Friday sessions are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 pm.
The training satisfies the Track 1 requirement of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Track 1 is the first step toward becoming a certified biblical counselor.
Registration fee is $110. Only a limited number of openings are available. Registration includes all books, materials and lunch on each Friday.
To register, go to www.hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org/training or call 765-455-1444.
Payments should be mailed to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Calvary Baptist Church
Nearly Departed will play and sing for the Calvary Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard.
The quartet consists of Mike and Connie Percifield and John and Cindi Clark. The group has been together since college days performing gospel music for God’s people. They call themselves “Nearly Departed” because they’ve all been close to death at one time in their lives.
There will be a freewill offering taken.
Calvary Baptist has begun a monthly modern worship that runs the fourth Sunday at 6:03 p.m. The service features contemporary music and a short message. A freewill offering is taken.
Christ the King Anglican Church
The church invites pet lovers to join them for The Blessing of the Animals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Kokomo Humane Society’s Barktober Fest in Foster Park.
Worship will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road (corner of Dixon and Zartman).
Contact Father Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com for more information.
First Church of the Nazarene
Dino Kartsonakis’s Hymn Revival Concert is coming to Kokomo. Kartsonakis, known as “America’s Piano Showman,” will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at 2734 S. Washington St. Kartsonakis will play Christianity’s sacred hymns.
He has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has won eight Dove Awards and a Telly Award. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and in hundreds of countries.
Other performers include his wife, Cheryl, and Timothy and Hosanna Noble, known as “The Singing Pianist and Violinist Duo.”
Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted. Guests should use the main entrance. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, go to kokomonaz.org/upcoming-event or call the church at 765-453-7078.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The annual church fall rummage sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at 2000 W. Jefferson St.
The sale will include household items, linens, clothing, jewelry, furniture, books, toys, vintage/collectibles, and quilts.
In His Image
A country breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. today at 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
Carry-outs are available by calling 765-452-7889.
The church will host an all-day women’s conference, “Harvest of Blessings,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Guest speaker will be Linda Timme of Angel Heart Ministries.
The cost is $15 and includes lunch.
Registration forms can be picked up at the church or call 765-854-0777. You also may register the day of the conference.
Morning Star Church
The church has begun a sermon series, “40 Days in the Word,” during the 8:45 a.m. traditional service and 10:45 p.m. modern service Sundays at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
A fish and chips fry will be hosted by the church, 602 W. Superior St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Dessert is $1 extra.
The meal includes beer-battered cod, potato wedges, coleslaw or applesauce, and beverages.
Carry-outs are available by calling 765-457-2075. Proceeds will support missionary and outreach programs.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
St. Luke’s Angel Attic bazaar, craft show and chicken and noodle dinner will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at 700 Southway Blvd. E.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
The dinner is $9 for adults and $3 for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
There will be booths, pantry bake sale, homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, Treasure and Trinket Room, books, gently used jewelry, and Angel’s Attic homemade crafts.
All proceeds go to local missions and church ministries.
Temple Baptist Church
The church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, has opened its annual Kokomo Corn Maze.
Residents and visitors from around the area will descend upon the church’s campus to experience seven acres of fall fun. The family-friendly event will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26.
“The Kokomo Corn Maze has become an annual celebration of fall for many in the area, especially families,” said the Rev. Dr. Jim Willoughby, Temple Baptist pastor. “It’s one of our most popular community events, and we look forward to hosting it every year.”
Between attempts to traverse the enormous corn maze, attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides, and enjoy a variety of concessions. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will be sponsoring a large rummage sale on Oct. 18 and 19 in the St. Patrick School Gym. Please enter by the east doors of the gym.
Sale times are 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. All proceeds will benefit the church’s sister parish, St. Therese in Marfranc , Haiti.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
“Religious Humanism and Interfaith Work” will be presented by Steve Ewbank at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St., Kokomo.
Humanist religious views are often at odds with traditional religions. Ewbank will share a short video and lead a discussion on how to work with others to make the world a better place.
For more information, visit www.uukokomo.org.
Onward Christian Church
A chicken and noodle supper is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the church, 21 Oak St., Onward. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items are chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad bar, dessert and beverage. Carry-outs are available, and noodles also are sold by the pound.
Union Baptist Church
A pulled pork barbecue supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest. The price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 through 12, and free for children younger than 5. Pre-sale tickets are available from church member or by calling 765-776-7103.
Included in the meal are pulled pork/pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, dessert and drink. Carry-outs are available.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
The church will have an all-you-care-to-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4:20 to 7 p.m. today at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 765-452-5580.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “A Letter from God to the Losers,” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400.
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
The church has begun a sermon series, “40 Days in the Word.” The service is 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 208 S. West St., Kempton.
Market Road Fellowship
The church, 601 Market Road, Tipton, invites clergy and laity from all denominations to its inaugural Leadership Summit featuring the teaching of Dr. Mark Carpenter from Silsbee, Texas.
Carpenter is the founder of G.R.A.C.E. International, a non-profit that develops Christian leaders in underdeveloped countries and the United States.
The summit is Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Friday’s schedule features the modules “Leading in the Spirit” (10 a.m. to noon), followed by lunch at a local restaurant, and “Sexual Integrity” (1 to 5 p.m.). Saturday’s module is “Developing a Culture of Disciple-Making in the Church” from 9 a.m. to 3p.m., with lunch at noon.
The summit is a partnering event with the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana. Cost is $20 for pre-registration, $30 at the door. Single day registration is available by calling Market Road at 765-408-0446. To register go to www.scbi.org and click on the events tab and look for “Partnering Events.” Participants receive study guides for each module.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.