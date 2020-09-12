Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
The church is planning a drive-thru-only fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at 2261 W. Indiana 18. Freewill donations will be accepted, and soda will be available from the youth for $1 per can.
The meal includes fish, tenderloin or a combination, baked beans, applesauce, chips and cookies.
Calvary Baptist Church
The Dotsons will perform for Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard.
The family gospel group consists of husband and wife, John and Yavonna Dotson, and their oldest son, Christopher Dotson.
John Dotson is known for songs he has written, such as “Gardens of Stone,” “The Man I Used to Be,” “Lost and Found,” “No One Expected Me,” “I’m Gonna Run for Home,” ”Think of Me,” “He’s Still Saving Me,” and “Prayer Warrior.”
The Dotsons are in their 18th year of traveling and singing for the Lord with a total of seven recording projects. Their newest CD is titled “He’s Still Saving Me,” which includes six original songs written by John Dotson.
Please maintain social distancing while in the church building and wear a mask. A freewill offering will be taken.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, located at 2000 W. Jefferson St., announces the hiring of David Pollard as the new team leader of children’s and family ministry (birth-fifth grade).
Pollard is a graduate of Eastern High School and has a bachelor’s and M.Div from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. He is gifted in connecting with children and helping them to not only know the Bible stories, but how they make a difference in their lives. Call him at the church or email him at dpollard@firstepc.com
Starting Sept. 20, the church will begin a new series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirit.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering doors 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available anytime after the livestream.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans today, starting at 4 p.m., on a first come, first served basis. There will be curbside pickup only.
The sale is a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship available to area high school students.
Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-through style, at the main entrance.
Chicken or beef and noodles are $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides are $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The church will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct.3.
From noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, the church will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive. Appointments are required. Make an appointment either online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The church will have a drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at 5051 E. 400 North. A freewill offering will benefit missions.
The menu includes fish and tenderloin, baked beans, coleslaw, brownie and drink. Meat will be prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Plasticware and napkins will be provided.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Forgiveness: The Gift We Love to Receive, But Struggle to Give,” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 18:21-35. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website (www.nbcf.us.)
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church in-person or on FaceBook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a new sermon series, “10 Great Truths for Living.”
Small groups are now forming. Contact the church for more information at 765-452-7166.
Morning Star is located at 2900 E. Markland Ave. Visit mscKokomo.com.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Cass County Galveston United Methodist Church
The church, 515 S. Maple St., will host its 29th annual chicken and noodle dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. New this year, all meals will be carry-out, drive-thru only, with meals brought out to each customer’s car.
The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce. Tickets are $9 for adults, $4 for children 3 through 12, and free for children 2 and younger.
Miami County St. Charles Catholic Church
The church is planning its 42nd annual bazaar and silent auction for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Among the items are a crucifix, kneelers, wood-framed pictures, quilts and rocking chairs. Bids may be placed on Facebook, by phone at 765-473-5543 or by stopping by the church.
A garage sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Tipton County Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Good News in the Synagogue,” from Acts 13 at 10:15 a.m. in the church. There will be no Sunday school.
The church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open, with social distancing precautions in place, and plenty of free masks available.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
