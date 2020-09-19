Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Church of the Nazarene
First Nazarene welcomes all women to Fresh Grounded Faith Oct. 2 and 3 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
The national women’s event will feature best-selling author and speaker, Jennifer Rothschild; Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Laura Story; and the former lead singer of Newsong, Michael O’Brien.
Women can attend in person or via live streaming. Social distancing and other precautions will be in place for those inside the building.
Discounted tickets are $39 at kokomonaz.org and the church office while supplies last. For an event schedule and more details, visit the church website or call 765-453-7078.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Starting Sunday, the church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will begin a new series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirt.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering doors 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available anytime after the livestream.
First Friends Meeting
The church will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct.3 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
From noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, the church will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive. Appointments are required. Make an appointment either online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The church will have a drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at 5051 E. 400 North. A freewill offering will benefit missions.
The menu includes fish and tenderloin, baked beans, coleslaw, brownie and drink. Meat will be prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Plasticware and napkins will be provided.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church in-person or on FaceBook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the sermon series, “10 Great Truths for Living.”
Small groups are now forming. Contact the church for more information at 765-452-7166.
Morning Star is located at 2900 E. Markland Ave. Visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Living In Line With Our Gracious and Generous God” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 19:27 – 20:16.
There also will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us.) If you have questions or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Galveston United Methodist Church
The church, 515 S. Maple St., will host its 29th annual chicken and noodle dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. New this year, all meals will be carry-out, drive-thru only, with meals brought out to each customer’s car.
The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce. Tickets are $9 for adults, $4 for children 3 through 12, and free for children 2 and younger.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Nature in the Witness Stand,” from Acts 14 at 10:15 a.m. in the church. There will be no Sunday school.
The church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open, with social distancing precautions in place, and plenty of free masks available.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
