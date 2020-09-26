Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
Oct. 4, Calvary Baptist Church’s Gospel Hour will present the local gospel quartet, Men of Jubilation. The event starts at 4 p.m. The group is well-known in the area and is affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene.
Please wear a mask and observe the COVID protocol. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Fairfield Christian Church
The church will have an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9. The church is located on Indiana 26, at the east end of Oakford.
First Church of the Nazarene
First Nazarene welcomes all women to Fresh Grounded Faith Oct. 2 and 3 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
The national women’s event will feature best-selling author and speaker Jennifer Rothschild; Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Laura Story; and the former lead singer of Newsong, Michael O’Brien.
Women can attend in person or via live streaming. Social distancing and other precautions will be in place for those inside the building.
Discounted tickets are $39 at kokomonaz.org and the church office while supplies last. For an event schedule and more details, visit the church website or call 765-453-7078.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., has begun a new series on Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The purpose is to help the church community understand, experience and teach the BIGNESS of the gospel of Jesus Christ, true to God’s promises with all its liberating power through the Holy Spirit.
Join in person at 9:30 a.m., entering doors 5 or 10. The service will be livestreaming on https://www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo and will be available anytime after the livestream.
First Friends Meeting
The church will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1801 W. Zartman Road. There will also be food items available for purchase during the sale.
From noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, the church will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive. Appointments are required. Make an appointment either online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
In His Image Church
A country breakfast is planned for 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the church, 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be taken.
The breakfast will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee.
Carry-outs will be available. Call 765-452-7889.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The church will have a drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at 5051 E. 400 North. A freewill offering will benefit missions.
The menu includes fish and tenderloin, baked beans, coleslaw, brownie and drink. Meat will be prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Plasticware and napkins will be provided.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star virtually Sunday. You can view the worship service on FaceBook or YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m. The current sermon series is “10 Great Truths for Living.”
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“What You Do Speaks So Loudly, I Can’t Hear What You’re Saying” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. The message is based on Matthew 21:23-32.
There will be on-line worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Walton Christian Church
A baked steak dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. The cost is $10.
Also included in the meal are green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, dessert and beverage.
Purchase tickets from the church office or Dave and Patti Raderstor.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Saved By Grace – But What About the Law,” from Acts 15 at 10:15 a.m. in the church. There will be no Sunday school.
The church building at 737 N. 600 East will be open, with social distancing precautions in place, and plenty of free masks available.
For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
