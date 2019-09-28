Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bible Baptist Church
Hope Biblical Counseling Center will offer its biblical counseling training Nov. 1 and 2, Nov. 8 and 9, Nov. 15 and 16 at the church. The Friday sessions are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are 8 a.m. to 1 pm.
The training satisfies the Track 1 requirement of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Track 1 is the first step toward becoming a certified biblical counselor.
Registration fee is $110. Only a limited number of openings are available. Registration includes all books, materials and lunch on each Friday.
To register, go to www.hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org/training or call 765-455-1444.
Payments should be mailed to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Calvary Baptist Church
Nearly Departed will play and sing for the Calvary Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
The quartet consists of Mike and Connie Percifield and John and Cindi Clark. The group has been together since college days performing gospel music for God’s people. They call themselves “Nearly Departed” because they’ve all been close to death at one time in their lives.
There will be a freewill offering taken.
Calvary Baptist has begun a monthly modern worship that runs the fourth Sunday at 6:03 p.m. The service features contemporary music and a short message. A freewill offering is taken.
First Church of the Nazarene
Dino Kartsonakis’s Hymn Revival Concert is coming to Kokomo. Kartsonakis, known as “America’s Piano Showman,” will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at 2734 S. Washington St. Kartsonakis will play Christianity’s sacred hymns.
He has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has won eight Dove Awards and a Telly Award. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and in hundreds of countries.
Other performers include his wife, Cheryl, and Timothy and Hosanna Noble, known as “The Singing Pianist and Violinist Duo.”
Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted.
Guests should use the main entrance. The church is handicap accessible.
For more information, go to kokomonaz.org/upcoming-event or call the church at 765-453-7078.
Hope Center Indy will offer a human trafficking awareness program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the church.
All adults are welcome. Admission is free. A love offering will be accepted for Hope Center, a residential campus for women survivors of sex trafficking.
The nonprofit’s mission is “to transform the lives of women exiting sex trafficking by providing a Christ-centered approach to healing, self-sufficiency, and reintegration into the community.”
Guests should use First Nazarene’s main entrance.
In His Image
A country breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
Carry-outs are available by calling 765-452-7889.
Morning Star Church
The church has begun a new sermon series, “40 Days in the Word,” during the 8:45 a.m. traditional service and 10:45 p.m. modern service Sundays at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Living Out Our Divine Reality” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The message is part of the sermon series “God Has a Mission and His Mission Has a Church” and will explain the difference between being connected through various media outlets and being part of a genuine community of believers who are following Christ.
Russiaville United Methodist Church
The church’s annual reunion will be Sunday at 180 N. Union St. The 10:30 a.m. worship service will be followed by a carry-in dinner. Meat and drinks will be provided.
South Side Christian Church
The church will host “The Road is Open Celebration” ice cream social at 3 p.m. Sunday. It is free to all. Meet in the garden.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
A fall craft bazaar is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the church, 602 W. Superior St.
Call 765-452-6591 or 765-437-3578 for more information.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
St. Luke’s Angel Attic bazaar, craft show and chicken and noodle dinner will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at 700 Southway Blvd. E.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
The dinner is $9 for adults and $3 for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
There will be booths, pantry bake sale, homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, Treasure and Trinket Room, books, gently used jewelry, and Angel’s Attic homemade crafts.
All proceeds go to local missions and church ministries.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
“Does Our Meritocracy Have Value?” will be presented by Jack D. Johnson at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St. Johnson will speak on the role of talent, effort, money and standardized testing as predictors of personal achievement.
For more information, go to www.uukokomo.org
Galveston United Methodist Church
On May 28, 1997, fire destroyed the United Methodist Church of Galveston. A new building was erected and dedicated on Aug. 29, 1999, by Bishop Woodie White.
On Sunday, the Galveston United Methodist Church will be celebrating 20 years in its present church building. The Rev. Jonathan Gosser (pastor at the time of the fire) will be the guest speaker. A carry-in dinner will follow the service.
In the days, weeks and months following the fire, the church was inundated with donations from numerous churches, individuals and businesses and anonymously. The outpouring of love and generosity was overwhelming. All former members, associates, and donors are invited to attend the “Homecoming Sunday” to celebrate God’s blessings.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
The church will have an all-you-care-to-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4:20 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 765-452-5580.
Curtisville Christian Church
At the 10:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Be On The Alert.” The church is located at 737 N. 600 East.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building, and other resources, can be found at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org.
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
The church will begin a new sermon series, “40 Days in the Word,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 208 S. West St., Kempton.
