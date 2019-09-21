Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
A chicken and noodle dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the church, 190 E. 400 South.
The cost is $9 for diners 11 and older. The cost for children 4 through 10 is $6, and younger children eat free.
The menu also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, choice of slaw or applesauce, bread and butter, drink and dessert.
The church has launched a new program for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Jesus and Me will be 6:45 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and will offer activities similar to scouting, including earning badges.
At the same time, Bible study and worship will be available for adults.
Calvary Baptist Church
Nearly Departed will play and sing for the Calvary Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
The quartet consists of Mike and Connie Percifield and John and Cindi Clark. The group has been together since college days performing gospel music for God’s people. They call themselves “Nearly Departed” because they’ve all been close to death at one time in their lives.
There will be a freewill offering taken.
Calvary Baptist has begun a monthly modern worship that runs the fourth Sunday at 6:03 p.m. The service features contemporary music and a short message. A freewill offering is taken.
First Church of the Nazarene
Dino Kartsonakis’s Hymn Revival Concert is coming to Kokomo. Kartsonakis, known as “America’s Piano Showman,” will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at 2734 S. Washington St. Kartsonakis will play Christianity’s sacred hymns.
He has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has won eight Dove Awards and a Telly Award. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and in hundreds of countries.
Other performers include his wife, Cheryl, and Timothy and Hosanna Noble, known as “The Singing Pianist and Violinist Duo.”
Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted.
Guests should use the main entrance. The church is handicap accessible.
For more information, go to kokomonaz.org/upcoming-event or call the church at 765-453-7078.
Hope Center Indy will offer a human trafficking awareness program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the church.
All adults are welcome. Admission is free. A love offering will be accepted for Hope Center, a residential campus for women survivors of sex trafficking.
The nonprofit’s mission is “to transform the lives of women exiting sex trafficking by providing a Christ-centered approach to healing, self-sufficiency, and reintegration into the community.”
Guests should use First Nazarene’s main entrance.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will serve a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The dinner will be a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship Committee, which awards annual scholarships to area high school students.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the quart or by the pint. Carry-outs are available.
Highland Park Church
Awana, a free Bible-oriented youth club, is offered most Wednesdays at the church, 516 W. Sycamore St. The club, for ages 3 (by July) through grade six, begins at 6:15 p.m. and ends at 7:45 p.m. The meetings feature puppets, a Bible story lesson, Bible memory time, and a game time.
The church is located at 516 W. Sycamore St. For further information, email the church at church@highlandpc.com or call 765-452-1779.
Awana is an international youth organization, with over one million children attending worldwide every week. For more information about Awana, log on to www.awana.org.
Kokomo Church of the Brethren
The church will sponsor its 35th annual Heifer International 5K Walk for Hunger at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Sunday. Walker registration opens at 1 p.m. at the park’s West Pavilion. The walk begins at 1:30 p.m.
Heifer International works to end poverty and hunger throughout the world by providing impoverished farm families with training in sustainable agricultural practices, and with donations of income-producing farm animals. Each recipient family shares the training and passes the first female offspring of the donated livestock to another needy family in their community. In this way, donations to Heifer.org multiply over time.
Groups interested in participating should call the church at 765-453-5318 (311 W. Lincoln Road) for walker pledge cards, and then seek donor sponsors. Or, donate online at: https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/1555334.
Meridian Street Christian Church
Dave Turner and his Antique Appraisal Fair will be the program for the Ladies Tea at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
Turner will offer free appraisals of items brought to the meeting by those who attend. Everyone is welcome.
Morning Star Church
The church has begun a new sermon series, “40 Days in the Word,” during the 8:45 a.m. traditional service and 10:45 p.m. modern service Sundays at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
Russiaville United Methodist Church
The church will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at 180 N. Union St.
Call 800-Red Cross or go to redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code “russumc” to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins also are welcome.
The church’s annual reunion will be Sept. 29. The 10:30 a.m. worship service will be followed by a carry-in dinner. Meat and drinks will be provided.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
A community breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. today at the church, 5741 W. 100 North.
A freewill offering will be accepted.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
A fall craft bazaar is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church, 602 W. Superior St.
A few booth spaces are available for $30. Call 765-452-6591 or 765-437-3578 for more information.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
St. Luke’s Angel Attic bazaar, craft show and chicken and noodle dinner will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at 700 Southway Blvd. E.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
The dinner is $9 for adults and $3 for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
There will be booths, pantry bake sale, homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, Treasure and Trinket Room, books, gently used jewelry, and Angel’s Attic homemade crafts.
All proceeds go to local missions and church ministries.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Kokomo
“The Power and Inherent Spirituality of Music” will be presented by Michelle Qureshi at 10 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Market St.
A classically trained guitarist, Qureshi is a composer and multi-instrumentalist who combines acoustic and electronic textures for her ambient new-age pieces. She will speak and demonstrate the power of her music.
For more information, go to www.uukokomo.org.
Galveston United Methodist Church
On May 28, 1997, fire destroyed the United Methodist Church of Galveston. A new building was erected and dedicated on Aug. 29, 1999, by Bishop Woodie White.
On Sept. 29, 2019, the Galveston United Methodist Church will be celebrating 20 years in its present church building. The Rev. Jonathan Gosser (pastor at the time of the fire) will be the guest speaker. A carry-in dinner will follow the service.
In the days, weeks and months following the fire, the church was inundated with donations from numerous churches, individuals and businesses and anonymously. The outpouring of love and generosity was overwhelming. All former members, associates, and donors are invited to attend the “Homecoming Sunday” to celebrate God’s blessings.
Young America First Baptist Church
A community breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. today at the church, 1451 Mill St. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Breakfast items include biscuits and gravy, omelets, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, hash browns, fruit, and pancakes. There will be milk, orange juice, and coffee.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
The church will have an all-you-care-to-eat fish and tenderloin fry from 4:20 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill. Freewill donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 765-452-5580.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “The Church’s One Foundation,” from First Corinthians 2 at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
Everyone is welcome. For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building, and other resources, can be found at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org .
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
The church will begin a new sermon series, “40 Days in the Word,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 208 S. West St., Kempton.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Grammy and Dove Award-winning Christian artist John Michael Talbot will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday in Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St. The cost is $25 for general seating and $50 for a VIP package. Proceeds will benefit St. John’s building fund.
To order tickets, go to www.stjohnstipton.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.