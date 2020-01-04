Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
The church will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The dinner will be a fundraiser for Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM).
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 eat for $3.50 and children younger than 3 years eat free.
Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 765-453-9490.
Morning Star Church
The church will “Share Faith Stories of God’s Work in 2019” from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
For more information, go to mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Blessed Baptism of Our Lord” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. The message will focus on how to grow spiritually and live for the things that will really last.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact Russell at 765-776-0868.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church, 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be taken.
The menu includes pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits, and sausage gravy.
Curtisville Christian Church
“What Does God’s Grace Do?” will be the sermon delivered by Minister James Snapp Jr. at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the church, 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayers, call 765-623-4400.
