First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
The church will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The dinner will be a fundraiser for Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM).
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 eat for $3.50 and children younger than 3 years eat free.
Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 765-453-9490.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
The church, 611 E. Jackson St., will have a Watch Night Celebration at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Trusting God in Good and Tragic Times” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School.
The sermon will highlight that the Christmas season is a wonderful time for some, and depressingly lonely one for others. In the midst of it all is the living God, drawing all to respond to him by faith, with hope, and in love.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church, 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be taken.
The menu includes pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits, and sausage gravy.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Come as you are for the 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at 818 Apperson Way N. On Tuesday, game night will be at 8 p.m., followed by a Watch Night New Year’s Eve Service at 10 p.m.
Southview Church
Pastor Brent L. Oliver invites everyone to a service at 5 p.m. today to hear George Whitten. He will present a fresh perspective on the everyday happenings in Israel.
Whitten is the founder of Worthy Network, a Christian organization based in Israel with global outreach to more than 120 countries on a daily basis. Whitten and his family live in southern Israel near the Dead Sea, and he runs Worthy News and ministers full time to spiritually hungry people in the region.
Southview Church is located at 955 E. 400 South, approximately 1 mile east of Indiana 931 on Indiana 26. Call the church at 765-453-4409 for more information.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be parked in the Martino’s Italian Villa parking lot, 1929 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
All blood types are needed, especially type O. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or simply stopping by the Bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
