The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s assistance program has box fans available for those who qualify.
For more information, call the mission at 765-456-3838 to speak to an assistance representative or send an email to assistance@rescuekokomo.org.
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 12:37 am
