COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle, a family-owned business for 98 years, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active military members who dine at any one of the nearly 400 White Castle restaurants nationwide. The special offer is valid on Nov. 11.
“White Castle is a proud member of the diverse communities we serve,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. “From our family of nearly 10,000 team members, we are honored to recognize past and current members of the U.S. military for their commitment to and sacrifices for our country.”
Veterans and those on active duty are encouraged to visit their local White Castle to receive this offer in recognition of their service. No purchase is necessary, simply present your military identification.
