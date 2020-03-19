Due to the new county ordinance, Rhum Academy will be closed temporarily for in-person instruction, but is planning to continue lessons virtually.
Many of the teachers are finding ways to continue lessons using video-chat apps such as Facetime, Google Duo, and Zoom. Students who would like to try virtual lessons are asked to reach out to their teacher or the academy if their instructor does not contact them within the next week.
If you do not think your instructor has your phone number but you would like to be contacted about lessons, call the academy at 765-236-0567 or email sami@rhummusic.com and leave a message. Sami will be in the office every day to check email, voicemail, etc. and will get back with you as soon as possible. Once Rhum is allowed to reopen, it will add Saturday hours to help with scheduling make-up lessons for students who are unable to continue lessons virtually.
Those who would like to purchase musical instruments or equipment can email sami@rhummusic.com to schedule a time to meet at the academy one-on-one to access the retail space. Rhum will be following social distancing guidelines during any in-person meetings, limiting the number of people in the building to no more than 10 and maintaining 6-foot distances. Sanitizing will be done between visits.
Rhum is accepting mail-in and over-the-phone payments for virtual lessons, future lessons, or to make donations to help the academy continue to operate during a difficult time. Call and leave a message for Sami or email her at sami@rhummusic.com.
Rhum will be keeping Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube accounts updated during this time with new information, practice resources, and musical entertainment content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.