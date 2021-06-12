RNR Tire Express' Kokomo location is now open, marking the company's sixth location in Indiana.
The new wheel and tires store is located at 1832 E. Markland Avenue Suite 100, near Walmart. The Kokomo location is the first in Howard County.
A grand opening even is scheduled for June 26, where free tire safety checks will be offered all day and other giveaways, such as a free set of tires, Yeti coolers and more, will be held.
Additionally, the new location plans to host Captain Jack Spare throughout the event for photo opportunities and provide complimentary food and refreshments for those in attendance.
“The importance of reliability and safety when it comes to car parts is second-to-none, especially for those raising families and those who depend on their vehicles on a daily basis,” said Amy Kidd, marketing manager for RNR Tire Express in Kokomo, in a press release. “I can personally attest to the value of an affordable tire retailer in town, since back when I was a single mother with a limited income, back then I only replaced my tires when the blew out, and looking back that was not safe. The owners, staff and I are elated to have the opportunity to provide these safe options to communities in Kokomo, Howard County and beyond.”
The 6,000 square foot RNR Tire Express store offers a large selection of brand-name tires and wheels with convenient, no credit hassle, payment plans designed to fit each customer’s unique budget. In addition, customers have a robust selection of both new and previously rented merchandise, with RNR carrying every major brand in the custom wheel and tire industry. Additionally, customers are offered free nitrogen, roadside assistance and lifetime tire rotation and balancing with their sale or rental.
“At RNR we emphasize serving each customer and listening intently to find out what they need,” said Kidd. “We make sure to take the time and effort to ensure every family who comes through our doors leaves with a safe set of tires without needing a credit check. With this location, we are excited to continue engaging with, and making a difference in the Kokomo community through charity events and tire giveaways.”
RNR customers are provided a program that allows them to pay for tires and wheels in weekly, bi-weekly or monthly installments with no credit hassles.
Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has since grown to over 150 locations across 26 states. Over the past 29 months, RNR has opened a new location every month.
For more information about RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels in Kokomo, please visit rnrtires.com, or call 765-416-1251.
