RUSSIAVILLE — The Russiaville Lions Club will have its annual spring all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinner from 4:30-7:30 pm. March 13 at 555 N. Liberty St. The cost is $10.
The meal includes fish, tenderloin, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw or applesauce, and drinks. The fish and tenderloin will be prepared by Hawg Heaven. Several selections of Moore’s Pie will be available for an additional $1.50.
Proceeds will go toward scholarship funds for Western High School seniors. There will also be brooms for sale.
The Russiaville Lions Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://sites.google.com/site/russiavillelions.
