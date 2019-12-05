RUSSIAVILLE — String popcorn and cranberries and make ornaments for the town tree during Russiaville Winter Fest Dec. 13 at the Russiaville Fire Department, 140 E. Main St. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., and the tree lighting in Brady Park will be at 7:15 p.m., when Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive.
Visitors can have their pictures taken with the Clauses inside of the Fire Department. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be served, and there will be cookies to decorate.
