South Washington Street, from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street, will be closed intermittently today [Thursday, Aug. 20] for paving, according to the city.
The closure begins at 9 a.m.. The city will be paving the two center lanes in chunks, first from Markland and Defenbaugh and then between Defenbaugh and Boulevard.
When the center southbound lane is being paved, the outer southbound lane will also be closed and vice versa. The closures are meant to protect the workers in the middle of the road.
Once paving is complete from Markland and Defenbaugh, that stretch will reopen to traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.